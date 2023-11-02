Vibrant Visuals Update - v16.0.142

Our update with PCVR and Quest 3 optimizations is here! On Quest 3 and PCVR you can enjoy improved shadows, grass, dust particles, light effects, and a smooth overall experience. Besides all this, we’ve also added an aim smoothing slider and included plenty of other fixes, optimizations, and weapon balancing! A comparison video between Quest 2, 3, PCVR, and PSVR2 is coming soon! Check out the full changelog in the “dev-log” channel of our Discord.

Enhanced Visuals for Quest 3 and PCVR

With Breachers being cross-play across all platforms, and competitive play being an integral part, we had to be selective as to what areas we could enhance. On Quest 3 we enhanced light sources with fake volumetric lights. Light shafts, as well as dust particles floating through the air, add to the visual fidelity of the scene. For PCVR (and PlayStation VR2 in the future) we also have bloom settings.

Some of the maps have also gotten extra details making them more dynamic as a whole. Hideout for instance has extra grass, weeds, falling leaves and birds outside, while on the inside we added a delicate fog effect, and on Skyscraper banners are blowing in the wind.

Balancing Changes

As (almost) always, we have a few balancing changes for you. This time we chose to tackle mainly the SMGs. Many of you shared your feedback about the gap between SMGs and assault rifles, we made these changes in hopes to bridge that gap a little:

Omen

Max falloff distance increased by 50%

Pre-falloff damage increased by 14%

Post-falloff damage increased by 20%

Viper

Max falloff distance increased by 50%

Pre-falloff damage increased by 18%

Post-falloff damage increased by 25%

RCP

Max falloff distance increased by 50%

Marui

Recovery duration reduced by 20%

We hope you enjoy this new update. We have a couple of nice and smaller updates, (and the PSVR2 launch) still coming, while we pour everything we have into the Competitive Update! As always, let us know what you think in our Discord, and be on the lookout for more updates and info on Breachers soon! Happy Breaching!

-Triangle Factory