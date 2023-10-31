Happy Halloween！

Hello everyone, thank you for your support of Yog-Sothoth's Yard！

Last week, we updated our trading cards, badges, and backgrounds on Steam. This week, we launched the promised 'Restaurant Optimization', hoping everyone can free up their hands and have fun!

Add Supplement process in the Restaurant and optimize the Automatic Restock system.

In the Restaurant, you can use [Adjustment] to quickly match the Menu, and use [Supplement] to automatically calculate the ingredients needed for the current Menu, and when there are not enough ingredients, you will automatically go to the Hoshino Shop to purchase them; Set the Automatic Restock system, in the Daily Account will appear similar to the [Restock List], you can choose whether to continue to Restock the Restaurant according to this list. Cooking Screen will supports automatic purchasing from Hoshino's Shop, and you can Cook with one click by selecting the corresponding quantity.

Fixed the issue of black screen of Deep Follower storyline and Carnival. Fixed the wrong Cookbook descriptions when upgrading Haa Lou Ling's Room. Removed the Soul Stone in the early Hoshino's Shop to avoid the misunderstanding that you need to buy it.(If you have already purchased this item,it will remain in your bag.) Fixed the issue that clicking on Haa Lou Ling's avatar will not open the subsequent interface. Fixed the issue of English version of the [Farewell ○○] options problem. Fixed the issue of 【Cuisine of the Restaurant】, and optimize part of the task description and completion judgment. Fixed the issue that some buttons may disappear abnormally. Strengthened the Reward tips for Exploration Increase in Forest and the Reward tips for each layer in Mining Cave Excavation. Fixed text errors in the game UI text and plot. Fixed the issue that the effect of the Oracle "Immersion Aroma" did not match the description. Fixed the issue of the probability of getting stuck at the end of the Auction. Fixed the issue of repeated CG data in the Loads. Fixed the issue of repeatedly receive the Mining Rewards by SAVE/LOAD.

Tonight is Halloween. All of our team members have decided to celebrate together, because there are not only our companions here, but also the cute characters in our game. We also hope that the small yard we have created can provide you with joy and companionship. Sincerely:

Happy Halloween！

Bone Nail