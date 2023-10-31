 Skip to content

死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 31 October 2023

2023.10.31 Game Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been upgraded to version 0.042

New:
  • Added dark night mode for foggy maps
  • Added physical strength value, which is displayed in the lower right corner of the screen
  • Added settings for vertical sync and anti-aliasing methods

**

Adjustment:

**

  • Increased the amount of blood recovered from eating and reduced the amount of supplies.
  • Adjusted the way the task prompts when collecting fuses and looking for alarm sounds
  • Adjust the key to install the fuse to F key
  • The X-axis and Y-axis values ​​of the fog map coordinate prompt are swapped
  • Increased the irradiation range of the flashlight in foggy maps

Thank you everyone for playing my game!

