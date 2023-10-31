2023.10.31 Game Update

The game has been upgraded to version 0.042
New:
- Added dark night mode for foggy maps
- Added physical strength value, which is displayed in the lower right corner of the screen
- Added settings for vertical sync and anti-aliasing methods
**
Adjustment:
**
- Increased the amount of blood recovered from eating and reduced the amount of supplies.
- Adjusted the way the task prompts when collecting fuses and looking for alarm sounds
- Adjust the key to install the fuse to F key
- The X-axis and Y-axis values of the fog map coordinate prompt are swapped
- Increased the irradiation range of the flashlight in foggy maps
Thank you everyone for playing my game!
Changed files in this update