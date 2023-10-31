 Skip to content

Dragon's Ruler update for 31 October 2023

Ver. 1.9.0 Shortcut key support for most commands, etc.

Some commands, such as "cultivate farmland" and "search," can now be called up with shortcut keys.
The supported keys are written in the message window that appears when the cursor is placed over the command icon.
If it says "Hire Unit [h]," then the H key is the key to call the Hire Unit command.

The list of territories that appears when you click on a territory is not a list of territories in order of operation,
The list has been changed to show the number and name of all the territories connected to that territory by road.

Some windows that were not displayed since the last update have been fixed to be displayed.

