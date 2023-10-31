 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rampage Agents update for 31 October 2023

Patch 0.1.63

Share · View all patches · Build 12579408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greeting Agents,

This patch urgently fixes the following issues:

· Fixed an issue where sound cannot play properly when the game window is in the background.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2492601 Depot 2492601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link