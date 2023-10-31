v0.4.180.4 ( October 31 - 2023 )
- Block some vehicles from landing
- River worm attack rate fixes
- Foliage shader optimizations
- Player weapon tracking improvements
- "Hold" text added to progress buttons
- New dungeon
- Adding voice feedback for fishing
