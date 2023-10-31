 Skip to content

Dreadful River update for 31 October 2023

v0.4.180.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12579406

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.4.180.4 ( October 31 - 2023 )

  • Block some vehicles from landing
  • River worm attack rate fixes
  • Foliage shader optimizations
  • Player weapon tracking improvements
  • "Hold" text added to progress buttons
  • New dungeon
  • Adding voice feedback for fishing

Changed files in this update

