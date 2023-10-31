[UPDATE] VERSION 0.62.0

Added T55 tank to the game (for the Eastern Bloc and Southern Islands).

Diplomacy has been significantly improved.

New music has been added to the global game mode.

Added the ability to build a cannery in villages and ports.

Added cotton to starting resources.

Added sights and some resources for sale on the market.

Fixed the display of information about helicopters in the global game mode.

Fixed a critical bug that made it impossible to call for helicopter support from the air.

Fixed a critical error due to which land units could “run out” into the sea.

Research has been corrected (the order of studying some weapons from the South Island states has been changed).

Fixed the display of kills when air and artillery support.

Fixed the selection of helmets for the Southern Islands in uniform editing mode.

Fixed initial alliances (Whalen and East Anjou factions).

Fixed the Vahan assault rifle (display of the weapon in the hands of soldiers).

The production price of some equipment has been corrected.

Fixed the allocation of support units in the tactical game mode.