Total Conflict: Resistance update for 31 October 2023

[UPDATE] VERSION 0.62.0

Build 12579405

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added T55 tank to the game (for the Eastern Bloc and Southern Islands).

  • Diplomacy has been significantly improved.

  • New music has been added to the global game mode.

  • Added the ability to build a cannery in villages and ports.

  • Added cotton to starting resources.

  • Added sights and some resources for sale on the market.

  • Fixed the display of information about helicopters in the global game mode.

  • Fixed a critical bug that made it impossible to call for helicopter support from the air.

  • Fixed a critical error due to which land units could “run out” into the sea.

  • Research has been corrected (the order of studying some weapons from the South Island states has been changed).

  • Fixed the display of kills when air and artillery support.

  • Fixed the selection of helmets for the Southern Islands in uniform editing mode.

  • Fixed initial alliances (Whalen and East Anjou factions).

  • Fixed the Vahan assault rifle (display of the weapon in the hands of soldiers).

  • The production price of some equipment has been corrected.

  • Fixed the allocation of support units in the tactical game mode.

  • Fixed a bug due to which artillery support could be duplicated for a battalion in battle.

