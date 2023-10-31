Update V1.4.0 - Halloween!

New Features
- Forest background changed to autumn
- Loot chests will now be displayed as pumpkins
- Added female dwarves!
- Added 1 new Weapon:
-- Scarecrow - Banner (2H) - Ultimate: Terrify (Shop Tier 11)
Changes
- Changes to Warlocks:
-- Fear can now stack up to 6 times (from 5)
-- Crows now have a more chaotic behavior
- Increased weight of Trolls and Wyverns
- Increased possible number of simulataneous Orcs in Endless battles
- Increased 'Wizardry' formation chance from 20% to 25%
- 'Pack of Thieves' formation now also adds 1 max stack of poison per Thief
- Arrows can no longer become stuck in a character if they have been blocked/dodged/parried
- Increased arrow speed and flying distance of 'Staggering Shot'
- Changes to 'Axe Throw':
-- Throws an additional axe for every 40 STR
-- Axes cannot be blocked or dodged
-- Increased throwing speed
- Changes to 'Tornado'
-- Now deals physical damage based on INT for all races
-- Base damage is 0.25 x INT [Dragon damage was 0.1 x INT]
-- Damage will be dealt on impact and every 0.05s
-- Damage cannot be blocked or dodged
- The following attacks cannot be dodged:
-- Smite (base attack and 'Deliverance') [unchanged]
-- Thunder (base attack and 'Thunderstorm') [unchanged]
-- Pyromaniac [unchanged]
-- Staggering Shot [new]
-- Axe Throw [new]
-- Tornado [new]
- Battle text (dodged, blocked, etc.) will now be shown less frequently
- Optimized animations on the battlefield
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several bugs when attacking dragons with magic
- Fixed a bug where Avalanche could get interrupted
- Fixed a bug where Armor Penetration was not applied correctly
- Fixed a bug where raid bosses could appear in a tavern brawl
- Fixed a bug where Holy and Dark Crystal where not displayed on activation
- Fixed a bug where you could have more than 10 dwarves
Changed files in this update