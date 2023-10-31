 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot update for 31 October 2023

Update V1.4.0 - Halloween!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features
  • Forest background changed to autumn
  • Loot chests will now be displayed as pumpkins
  • Added female dwarves!
  • Added 1 new Weapon:
    -- Scarecrow - Banner (2H) - Ultimate: Terrify (Shop Tier 11)
Changes
  • Changes to Warlocks:
    -- Fear can now stack up to 6 times (from 5)
    -- Crows now have a more chaotic behavior
  • Increased weight of Trolls and Wyverns
  • Increased possible number of simulataneous Orcs in Endless battles
  • Increased 'Wizardry' formation chance from 20% to 25%
  • 'Pack of Thieves' formation now also adds 1 max stack of poison per Thief
  • Arrows can no longer become stuck in a character if they have been blocked/dodged/parried
  • Increased arrow speed and flying distance of 'Staggering Shot'
  • Changes to 'Axe Throw':
    -- Throws an additional axe for every 40 STR
    -- Axes cannot be blocked or dodged
    -- Increased throwing speed
  • Changes to 'Tornado'
    -- Now deals physical damage based on INT for all races
    -- Base damage is 0.25 x INT [Dragon damage was 0.1 x INT]
    -- Damage will be dealt on impact and every 0.05s
    -- Damage cannot be blocked or dodged
  • The following attacks cannot be dodged:
    -- Smite (base attack and 'Deliverance') [unchanged]
    -- Thunder (base attack and 'Thunderstorm') [unchanged]
    -- Pyromaniac [unchanged]
    -- Staggering Shot [new]
    -- Axe Throw [new]
    -- Tornado [new]
  • Battle text (dodged, blocked, etc.) will now be shown less frequently
  • Optimized animations on the battlefield
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed several bugs when attacking dragons with magic
  • Fixed a bug where Avalanche could get interrupted
  • Fixed a bug where Armor Penetration was not applied correctly
  • Fixed a bug where raid bosses could appear in a tavern brawl
  • Fixed a bug where Holy and Dark Crystal where not displayed on activation
  • Fixed a bug where you could have more than 10 dwarves

