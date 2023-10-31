Scheduled Server Maintenance: 10.31.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12579336 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance

will start on October 31 2023, at 23:00 PDT.​

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

Maintenance Duration:

10/31 23:00 - 11/01 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

Lobby Court Change : Fox Court EXP & Coin Buff Wave Card Re-Combination Cost Discount Event Reward Distribution :

Weekly Best Zombie Hunter Event

Halloween Extra Points Event

Halloween Platinum Pet Event

[SNS] Sharing Intensive Cindy Shorts

============================================

Thank you for your continued support.