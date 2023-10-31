 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 31 October 2023

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 10.31.2023

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 31 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Ballers,

We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance
will start on October 31 2023, at 23:00 PDT.​

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

Maintenance Duration:
10/31 23:00 - 11/01 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

  1. Lobby Court Change : Fox Court

  2. EXP & Coin Buff Wave

  3. Card Re-Combination Cost Discount Event

  4. Reward Distribution :

  • Weekly Best Zombie Hunter Event
  • Halloween Extra Points Event
  • Halloween Platinum Pet Event
  • [SNS] Sharing Intensive Cindy Shorts

============================================

Thank you for your continued support.

  • 3on3 FreeStyle Team

