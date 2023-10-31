Scheduled Server Maintenance: 10.31.2023

Greetings Ballers,
We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance
will start on October 31 2023, at 23:00 PDT.
Kindly check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
10/31 23:00 - 11/01 03:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
-
Lobby Court Change : Fox Court
-
EXP & Coin Buff Wave
-
Card Re-Combination Cost Discount Event
-
Reward Distribution :
- Weekly Best Zombie Hunter Event
- Halloween Extra Points Event
- Halloween Platinum Pet Event
- [SNS] Sharing Intensive Cindy Shorts
============================================
Thank you for your continued support.
- 3on3 FreeStyle Team
