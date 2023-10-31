 Skip to content

Good Bones update for 31 October 2023

PATCH NOTES - October 31, 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed rare issue with sudden game over for candle mini game
  • added instructions for candle mini game
  • fixed bug that put bianca's sprite through the floor
  • removed ability to climb the tree twice
  • removed ghost name spoilers on fridge
  • updated studio key hint
  • added missing library book

