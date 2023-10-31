- fixed rare issue with sudden game over for candle mini game
- added instructions for candle mini game
- fixed bug that put bianca's sprite through the floor
- removed ability to climb the tree twice
- removed ghost name spoilers on fridge
- updated studio key hint
- added missing library book
Good Bones update for 31 October 2023
PATCH NOTES - October 31, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1840451 Depot 1840451
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update