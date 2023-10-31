October 2023 Dev Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12579244 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to the October 2023 Coral Island development update!

Please check out our Steam page to purchase the game and find out more: swg.gg/corstm

Coral Island 1.0 launches on November 14, 2023! Coming to Steam/Win10, Gamepass, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The countdown is on–under two weeks to go!

[1.0 trailer, in case you missed it!]

Winter outfits

Winter clothing for NPCs has landed and they're ready to cozy up as the snow starts to fall. It’s time to bundle up and embrace the chill in style on the island.



[Everyone looking warm and comfy for Winter!]



[Same here, Leah. Same here.]



[I’m all about that burrito life indoors in Winter, but you do you, Joko!]



[Valentina sure is active.]



[Why yes, I am…snow and your company. Huehuehue.]



[Samesies. Great minds, Erika.]

Winter fair

Get ready for some frosty fun at The Winter Fair. From Winter 17 to 21, join in on the festivities and enjoy exciting mini-games:

Speaking of minigames, check out all the fun things available during Winter Fair:



Bullseye Blitz (Shooting Mini-game): Ready, aim, fire! Test your marksmanship skills with this shooting mini-game.



Treasure Trawl (Magnet FishMini-game): Relive the nostalgic joy of childhood as you play a life-sized fishing magnet mini-game. Catch all sorts of treasures lurking beneath the water's surface.



Trivia Bonanza (Trivia Mini-game): Challenge your knowledge in the trivia mini-game. Guess the items displayed and earn points for selecting the correct answers. It's a brain-teasing blast!



Ice Glide Showdown (Curling Mini-game): Glide gracefully across the ice as you partake in a thrilling game of Curling. Show off your skills and dominate the ice rink!

Giveaway Alert

The launch of Coral Island's 1.0 is right around the corner (November 14, 2023) and we could really use your help in getting the word out. If you're up for it, we've got some exciting stuff lined up!

The Social Media Giveaway Event Rewards (for each platform):

Instructions and how to enter the giveaways here:

Whatever you choose to do, thank you for being a part of our island community.

Wishing you all the best of luck!

New Discord Server Emoji

We're thrilled to unveil a brand-new set of Discord emojis and stickers, specially designed to celebrate the upcoming 1.0 launch of Coral Island. Join our lovely server to check it out: https://discord.gg/stairway



[Which one is your favorite?]

It's time to settle this once and for all. Just who is the most popular dateable character in Coral Island?! We'll make new character wallpaper art (mobile and desktop) featuring the NPC that wins. Here's an example of a character wallpaper art featuring Semeru:



[We love sharks...but Semeru is best shark.]

Every day starting tomorrow, we'll feature one dateable character on our socials. To vote for a character, all you have to do is like the post featuring that character (1 point) or share it (1 point). You can do both for 2 points. For those of you who can't decide, fret not, you can vote on more than one character!

On December 3, 2023, we'll total all the points and announce the most popular character. The character wallpaper art should be ready before the end of the year.

Thanks for reading,

Stairway Team