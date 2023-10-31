Floors 2 & 3 Update

Greetings fellow mimics!

The game's first update is finally here, and with none too small changes. Say goodbye to the old floor 2 and take in the new sites with more to see and explore. Embark on your beginning steps to save the dungeon and learn more of the dark secrets held within.

Mimicry is still very much in early access, and in addition to an incomplete list of gameplay and story features, the game likely has many bugs and glitches that we just weren't able to find. So please let us know if you find anything.

Now, let's see everything that got added in the new update...

New Features

Floors 2 and 3 Redesign

Floor 2 has been entirely redesigned to be a more enjoyable game level, and to work well with the story progression. Floor 3 has been largely restructured for similar reasons. Both floors have traps and puzzles, though neither is yet very expansive.

Added an unlockable player room to floor 3.

Added locked rooms to floor 2.

Added unlockable storage chests to player rooms.

Gameplay Story Events

Take the first steps through the story of the dungeon and learn more about it and its inhabitants, and how you can help fend of those pesky human invaders.

Story covers floor 2.

In-Game Helper

Sometimes having a friend in a game can help you learn the ropes while also giving you someone to share the experience with.

The helper covers tutorial elements of the game.

New Player Combat

Added a hotbar which tracks the players attacks and abilities.

Weapons can now be equipped from the inventory.

New secondary attacks and special attacks will use the equipped weapons.

Added a tongue attack which pulls enemies towards the player. Enemies pulled who are unaware of the player are consumed.

Active status effects will display in the top right corner.

NPCs

Skeleton

These dungeon enemies seem to have forgotten what side you're on. Despite being a challenge to kill that which is already dead, maybe you can remind them who you are.

Armored Skeleton

The tougher big brothers of the skeletons who like to keep people out of sensitive areas of the crypts. These guys don't crumble quite as easily.

Heavy Knight

Distinguishable from their lightweight counterparts, heavy knights have more ornate, bluish armor and pack and even stronger wallop.

The Revenant

It's hard to tell if a giant suit of armor is upset with you because you disturbed its thousand-year slumber, or because it's driven by a buried Ancient evil. Maybe it just woke up on the wrong side of the bed.

Banker merchant

Hidden somewhere in the bowels of floor 3, the banker offers safe storage for your capital.

Added NPC dialogue interaction.

Added a dialogue page to the shop GUI.

Changes

Saving the Game

Saving the game can still only be done outside of active combat, and is now restricted to safe rooms and fire pots.

All player and merchant rooms are considered safe.

Fire pots are placed throughout each floor of the dungeon.

A save prompt will now appear when trying to leave the game.

Visuals

Changed to Smart Lighting 2D default.

Light sources have more color diversity.

Adjusted existing light source colors.

Nearby front walls and large columns have reduced opacity.

Graphics settings now work.

Changing window resolution now uses a dropdown menu.

Added pixel-perfect anti-aliasing.

Items & Loot

Changed the size of weapon and armor items.

Items must be equipped for special attacks to be used.

Item consumption has been replaced with durability.

Weapon and armor items will display the amount of damage and durability they have.

Pawn shop merchant now sells more items.

Loot chests now have specific loot for each chest.

Some item descriptions have been rewritten.

Tweaked item stack limits.

Fixed various item description typos.

Enemies

Human enemies’ vision is limited to 90 degrees in the direction they are facing.

Added backward-facing enemy sprites.

A confirmation prompt will appear when trying to overwrite existing saves.

Numerous texture tweaks.

Updated numerous sounds.

Optimized scenes.

Bug Fixes

#06 Light sources flicker between casting shadows or not on some nearby objects.

#12 Eat animation can play twice.

#16 Rendering hitbox is parented to the player and not the camera.

#17 Various buttons don’t have sound effects.

#20 Light source sound effects are all synchronized.

#22 Bite attack has an incorrect or missing target.

#11 Camera doesn’t resize to fit the screen.

#03 Enemies don’t always notice the player.

#01 Locked chests require the wrong keys to open.

#04 Enemies who previously targeted the player will attack them on sight even when suspicion is low.

#07 Potion effects do not save with the game.

#05 Enemies sometimes stop moving when the targeted player is not visible.

#14 Exiting to main menu from death screen desaturates the menu background.

#19 Music transitions don’t always work.

Quite a long changelog, but hopefully you're all excited about what's been added. There was a lot of silence from us between the 0.1 release and now, so going forward we want to run a monthly or bimonthly devlog to show you all some of the things we're working on.

Have fun roaming the new halls of the dungeon, and have a happy Halloween!

-Noah & Grayson