[Event] Special Autumn Event

1. Hot time Event (extended)
Event Period
- Oct 31, 2023(Tue) after maintenance - Nov 28, 2023 (Tue) before maintenance
Event Details
- During the event period, a buff for increasing EXP and premium points is applied for a specific time and on a specific day of the week.
Hot time Event - EXP
[table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Friday[/th]
[th]Weekend[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]11:00 - 17:00 (UTC)[/td]
[td]13:00 - 19:00 (UTC)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]EXP + 20%[/td]
[td]EXP + 30%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Hot time Event - Premium Point
[table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Friday[/th]
[th]Weekend[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]11:00 - 21:00 (UTC)[/td]
[td]13:00 - 23:00 (UTC)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Premium Point X3[/td]
[td]Premium Point X3[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
2. In-Game Attendance Check Event
Event Period
- Oct 31, 2023(Tue) after maintenance - Nov 28, 2023 (Tue) before maintenance
Event Details
- We have prepared special items that promote character growth!
Let’s get all of the reward items from 1st day to the last one!
How to Participate
- Launch DK Online
- Access the character which you want to receive the rewards
- Click the Attendance icon at the bottom of the window
- Receive the rewards
*You can receive it once per account
Attendance Rewards
[table]
[tr]
[th]Day[/th]
[th]Item[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 1[/td]
[td]Class Buff Scroll Box (1ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 2[/td]
[td]Eos High-Enriched Healing Potion (100ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 3[/td]
[td]Eos High-Concentration Potion (2ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 4[/td]
[td]Eos Blessed Magical Catalyst (500ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 5[/td]
[td]Eos Dragon Knights’ Buff Potion (2ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 6[/td]
[td]Eos Blessed Transformation Scroll (2ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 7[/td]
[td]Eos High-Enriched Healing Potion (100ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 8[/td]
[td]Eos Improved High-Potion of Haste (2ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 9[/td]
[td]Eos Blessed Magical Catalyst (1000ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 10[/td]
[td]Potion of Growth 50%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 11[/td]
[td]Class Buff Scroll Box (2ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 12[/td]
[td]Eos Dragon's Blood (300ea) [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 13[/td]
[td]Eos Troll Rider (3 Days)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 14[/td]
[td]Eos Dragon Knights’ Buff Potion (2ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 15[/td]
[td]Premium Point 500P[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 16[/td]
[td]Eos Blessed Transformation Scroll (4ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 17[/td]
[td]Eos Dragon's Stick (1 Day) [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 18[/td]
[td]Eos High-Concentration Potion (4ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 19[/td]
[td]Crystal Bag (1ea) [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 20[/td]
[td]Potion of Growth 100%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 21[/td]
[td]Class Buff Scroll Box (3ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 22[/td]
[td]Whip[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 23[/td]
[td]Eos Dragon Knights’ Combat Potion [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 24[/td]
[td]Eos Essence of Salvation (2ea)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 25[/td]
[td]Premium Point 1000P[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
3. Special Item Sale Event
Event Period
- Oct 31, 2023(Tue) after maintenance - Nov 28, 2023 (Tue) before maintenance
Event Details
- We are selling special items for Halloween!
- NPC PPero sells choco sticks and almond sticks in Redisse city.
- You can exchange an Almond choco stick for the Chocostick Gremlin through NPC PPero.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Item Name[/th]
[th]Effect[/th]
[th]Price[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Choco Stick[/td]
[td]HP is recovered. Similar to High-Fine Healing Potion but lightweight[/td]
[td]120 Florins[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Almond Choco Stick[/td]
[td]All Attack(Melee, Ranged, SP)+1, Accuracy+2, MP Regeneration+3 for 15min[/td]
[td]3,000 Florins[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Choco Stick Gremlin[/td]
[td]Hunting EXP increases by 60% for 60 minutes[/td]
[td]Craft[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Notice
Event items(Choco stick Gremlin, Choco stick, Almond choco stick ) will be deleted on November 28th, 2023.
Event items cannot be traded between users.
*Event details may be changed without prior notice
Changed files in this update