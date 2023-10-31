[Event] Special Autumn Event

Share · View all patches · Build 12579182 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy

1. Hot time Event (extended)

Event Period

Oct 31, 2023(Tue) after maintenance - Nov 28, 2023 (Tue) before maintenance

Event Details

During the event period, a buff for increasing EXP and premium points is applied for a specific time and on a specific day of the week.

Hot time Event - EXP

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Friday[/th]

[th]Weekend[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]11:00 - 17:00 (UTC)[/td]

[td]13:00 - 19:00 (UTC)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]EXP + 20%[/td]

[td]EXP + 30%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Hot time Event - Premium Point

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Friday[/th]

[th]Weekend[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]11:00 - 21:00 (UTC)[/td]

[td]13:00 - 23:00 (UTC)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Premium Point X3[/td]

[td]Premium Point X3[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

2. In-Game Attendance Check Event

Event Period

Oct 31, 2023(Tue) after maintenance - Nov 28, 2023 (Tue) before maintenance

Event Details

We have prepared special items that promote character growth!

Let’s get all of the reward items from 1st day to the last one!

How to Participate

Launch DK Online Access the character which you want to receive the rewards Click the Attendance icon at the bottom of the window Receive the rewards

*You can receive it once per account

Attendance Rewards

[table]

[tr]

[th]Day[/th]

[th]Item[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 1[/td]

[td]Class Buff Scroll Box (1ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 2[/td]

[td]Eos High-Enriched Healing Potion (100ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 3[/td]

[td]Eos High-Concentration Potion (2ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 4[/td]

[td]Eos Blessed Magical Catalyst (500ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 5[/td]

[td]Eos Dragon Knights’ Buff Potion (2ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 6[/td]

[td]Eos Blessed Transformation Scroll (2ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 7[/td]

[td]Eos High-Enriched Healing Potion (100ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 8[/td]

[td]Eos Improved High-Potion of Haste (2ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 9[/td]

[td]Eos Blessed Magical Catalyst (1000ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 10[/td]

[td]Potion of Growth 50%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 11[/td]

[td]Class Buff Scroll Box (2ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 12[/td]

[td]Eos Dragon's Blood (300ea) [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 13[/td]

[td]Eos Troll Rider (3 Days)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 14[/td]

[td]Eos Dragon Knights’ Buff Potion (2ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 15[/td]

[td]Premium Point 500P[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 16[/td]

[td]Eos Blessed Transformation Scroll (4ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 17[/td]

[td]Eos Dragon's Stick (1 Day) [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 18[/td]

[td]Eos High-Concentration Potion (4ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 19[/td]

[td]Crystal Bag (1ea) [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 20[/td]

[td]Potion of Growth 100%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 21[/td]

[td]Class Buff Scroll Box (3ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 22[/td]

[td]Whip[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 23[/td]

[td]Eos Dragon Knights’ Combat Potion [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 24[/td]

[td]Eos Essence of Salvation (2ea)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 25[/td]

[td]Premium Point 1000P[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

3. Special Item Sale Event

Event Period

Oct 31, 2023(Tue) after maintenance - Nov 28, 2023 (Tue) before maintenance

Event Details

We are selling special items for Halloween!

NPC PPero sells choco sticks and almond sticks in Redisse city.

You can exchange an Almond choco stick for the Chocostick Gremlin through NPC PPero.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Item Name[/th]

[th]Effect[/th]

[th]Price[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Choco Stick[/td]

[td]HP is recovered. Similar to High-Fine Healing Potion but lightweight[/td]

[td]120 Florins[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Almond Choco Stick[/td]

[td]All Attack(Melee, Ranged, SP)+1, Accuracy+2, MP Regeneration+3 for 15min[/td]

[td]3,000 Florins[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Choco Stick Gremlin[/td]

[td]Hunting EXP increases by 60% for 60 minutes[/td]

[td]Craft[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Notice

Event items(Choco stick Gremlin, Choco stick, Almond choco stick ) will be deleted on November 28th, 2023.

Event items cannot be traded between users.

*Event details may be changed without prior notice