Update v0.8.4992a

Fixed bug in apt.check_upgrade that did not detect the latest versions of metaxploit.so, crypto.so and librshell.so available if the versions had increased after running the script.

Fixed bug that could cause outdated versions of the metaxploit.so, crypto.so and librshell.so libraries to be downloaded from the web if the Hackshop had been saved in the database.

Fixed regression bug from the last update that could prevent the complete generation of a network under certain circumstances.