Update v0.8.4992a

Changelog
-
Fixed bug in apt.check_upgrade that did not detect the latest versions of metaxploit.so, crypto.so and librshell.so available if the versions had increased after running the script.
-
Fixed bug that could cause outdated versions of the metaxploit.so, crypto.so and librshell.so libraries to be downloaded from the web if the Hackshop had been saved in the database.
-
Fixed regression bug from the last update that could prevent the complete generation of a network under certain circumstances.
-
Multiplayer: Fixed bug that could cause server instability if a player lost connection while a script was running that continuously sent information to the player.
Changed files in this update