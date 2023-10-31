 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 31 October 2023

Update v0.8.4992a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

  • Fixed bug in apt.check_upgrade that did not detect the latest versions of metaxploit.so, crypto.so and librshell.so available if the versions had increased after running the script.

  • Fixed bug that could cause outdated versions of the metaxploit.so, crypto.so and librshell.so libraries to be downloaded from the web if the Hackshop had been saved in the database.

  • Fixed regression bug from the last update that could prevent the complete generation of a network under certain circumstances.

  • Multiplayer: Fixed bug that could cause server instability if a player lost connection while a script was running that continuously sent information to the player.

Changed files in this update

Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
