Burger Shop 3 update for 31 October 2023

Version 0.5.7d Update

31 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where nobody was ordering cucumber saucers.
  • Fixed ConveyorBelt/RewinderTron/T-Shirt/DogTreat bug. (iykyk)
  • Fixed bug where over 20 customers could appear in a Relax Mode round.
  • Fixed Hipster Sundae display bug on Mac version.

