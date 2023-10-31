The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Added another way to toggle the endless mode type (press the credits button in the options menu 5 times in a row)
- Fixed an in-game achievement icon displaying "20" instead of "25"
- Fixed a few bugs where the OpenDyslexic font was displaying incorrectly in some languages
- Fixed a bug where the game would softlock if the endless mode type was set to "old" before unlocking the boss fight
- Fixed a bug where Symbol/Item names could display off-center if the string took up 2 or more lines
- Fixed a bug where modded existing items would crash the game while disabled if their non-modded version was destroyed
Changed files in this update