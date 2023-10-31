- Added: User Follow
- Added: Contents Save
- Added: Profile Save & Favorite
- Added: Device LED Brightness
- Updated: Activity UI
- Updated: Visualizer Color
- Fix: Half-Life Alyx Mod Setting Window
- Fix: minor bug
bHapticsPlayer update for 31 October 2023
bHaptics Player 2.3.0
