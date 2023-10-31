 Skip to content

bHapticsPlayer update for 31 October 2023

bHaptics Player 2.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added: User Follow
  • Added: Contents Save
  • Added: Profile Save & Favorite
  • Added: Device LED Brightness
  • Updated: Activity UI
  • Updated: Visualizer Color
  • Fix: Half-Life Alyx Mod Setting Window
  • Fix: minor bug

