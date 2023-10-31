DLC No. 10 "Hachinohe Line" is now available!

Thank you for playing JR EAST Train Simulator.

Thank you for your patience, we have started distributing the 10th DLC "Hachinohe Line" today, October 31 (Tuesday)!

About the Route

The Hachinohe Line connects Hachinohe Station in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture with Kuji Station in Kuji City, Iwate Prefecture.

The line was first opened in 1894 between Shiriuchi Station (now Hachinohe Station) and Hachinohe Station (now Hon'hachinohe Station), and was repeatedly extended and opened to service until 1930, when the line was extended to Kuji Station, bringing the Hachinohe Line into full service.

With the opening of the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line extension between Hachinohe and Shin-Aomori stations in December 2010, the line between Hachinohe and Aomori stations, which had previously been on the Tohoku Main Line, was transferred to Aomori Railway, and is now a line with no connections to other JR conventional lines.

In October 2013, "TOHOKU EMOTION," a sightseeing train with a restaurant space throughout the train, began operation between Hachinohe and Kuji Stations, mainly on Saturdays and holidays.

The train line is divided into two separate lines: one between Hachinohe Station and Same Station for urban transportation, and the other between Hachinohe and Kuji Station for interregional transportation.

The majority of the route runs along the coastline, including the Tanezaki Coast, a national scenic beauty spot and a breeding ground for petrels. From Hachinohe Station to Same Station, the line runs through factories and urban areas; from Same Station to Rikuchu-Nakano Station, it runs through rural areas and along the Pacific Ocean; and from Rikuchu-Nakano Station to Kuji Station, it runs through hilly areas. Some sections of the line offer views of the ocean, making it a popular route for passengers to see the ocean from the train windows.

Points of Appeal

Driving with a view of the Pacific Ocean is possible!

Diesel cars can be driven!

Environmental sounds during station stops recorded at the actual site are implemented!

(Hachinohe Station, Naganawashiro Station, Hon-Hachinohe Station, Konakano Station, Shirogane Station, Same Station, Hashikami Station, Uge Station, Kuji Station)

Actual voice broadcasts by the current train conductor are implemented! (Broadcasting is handled by the Hachinohe Train crew depot.)



Route Information

Section: Hachinohe Line Outbound Hachinohe ⇒ Kuji

Total length: 64.9 km

Number of Stations: 24

Security equipment: ATS-Ps

Train schedules that can be operated

Train Number：429D

Type/Destination: Local train to Kuji

Section where you can drive: Hachinohe to Kuji

Type of train: Series Kiha E130-500, 2 cars

Responsible for real voice train announcements: Hachinohe train crew depot

Train Number：1431D

Type/Destination: Local train to Same

Section where you can drive: Hachinohe to Same

Type of train: Series Kiha E130-500, 2 cars

Responsible for real voice train announcements: Hachinohe train crew depot

Train Number：441D

Type/Destination: Local train to Kuji

Section where you can drive: Hachinohe to Kuji

Type of train: Series Kiha E130-500, 2 cars

Responsible for real voice train announcements: Hachinohe train crew depot

Train Number：1447D

Type/Destination: Local train to Same

Section where you can drive: Hachinohe to Same

Type of train: Series Kiha E130-500, 2 cars

Responsible for real voice train announcements: Hachinohe train crew depot

International sales price: US$34.99

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2646190/JR_____E130500/?beta=0

The following features have been added and modified for the release of the DLC.

【Common to all routes】

Restoration of "driver's cab magnification" when switching viewpoints

(Individual vanishing points are set for the "driver's cab expansion" display.)



(Individual vanishing points are set for the "driver's cab expansion" display.) Modified the guidance pop-up from multilingual to displaying the guidance according to the set language.

(The guidance pop-up display has been moved to the upper left corner of the screen and the display space has been significantly reduced.)



(The guidance pop-up display has been moved to the upper left corner of the screen and the display space has been significantly reduced.) Set the possible retreat distance to 50m from the operation start station when the reverser is set to the rear position.

(Modified so that the emergency brake operates when retreating more than 50m from the station where the operation started.)



(Modified so that the emergency brake operates when retreating more than 50m from the station where the operation started.) The maximum speed display on the HUD has been modified to reflect the speed of the signal display, which changes in real time.



Change in specification of HUD restriction warning display

・When the speed limit becomes slower : Blinks from about 5 seconds before the speed limit changes.

・When the speed limit is tightened : Flashes from a certain distance before the speed limit to allow for deceleration in time according to the speed difference between the posted speed and the maximum speed. The speed limit indicator flashes early from about 5 seconds before the speed limit changes.

・When the speed limit becomes slower : Blinks from about 5 seconds before the speed limit changes. ・When the speed limit is tightened : Flashes from a certain distance before the speed limit to allow for deceleration in time according to the speed difference between the posted speed and the maximum speed. The speed limit indicator flashes early from about 5 seconds before the speed limit changes. Reflecting the speed of "speed improvement zones" (only for applicable routes)

(Caution 45 km/h → 55 km/h, Reduce 65 km/h → 75 km/h)



(Caution 45 km/h → 55 km/h, Reduce 65 km/h → 75 km/h) Implementation of ON/OFF function for acceleration/deceleration G (Driver Console Swaying Motion)



【Chuo Line Rapid Servise DLC】

Fixed an issue in which the 45 km/h limit display on the third signal remains on even though the departure signal is still displayed as proceeding after the train departs from Shinjuku Station.

【Tokaido Line DLC】

Fixed an event that occurred when starting from Kamomiya station in the 1525E scenario, a speed pattern occurred despite the indication of progress, and the train was forced to stop due to ATS operation.

【Keiyo Line DLC】

Fixed an issue in which the order in which stops were displayed on the timetable selection screen was from Tokyo Station when it should have been from Chiba Station.

【Yamanote Line DLC】

Correction of TASC pattern when stopping at Mejiro station

(Correction of overruns when using TASC)

【Shin-etsu Line DLC】

Correction of misalignment in the coordinates of the composite CG display of the in-field traffic lights at Tsukayama Station.

Your reviews are the driving force behind our work. **

We will continue to update the site based on your reviews and comments.

