Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire update for 31 October 2023

Hotfix 1.0.1

Hotfix 1.0.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small hotfix to address critical bugs, thank you for the reports.

  • rare bug where last fight of adventure may not load fixed
  • arcade's heal price bug fixed
  • minor string issues fixed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1964201 Depot 1964201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1964202 Depot 1964202
  • Loading history…
