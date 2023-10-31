 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pox Nora update for 31 October 2023

October Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12578670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hope everyone is having a very spooky October. Just in time for Halloween, a few user interface features are rising from their grave. And be sure to stay tuned for more updates including map updates and many more server and client fixes coming in a later update.

Client Changes

Chat Improvements
  • The chat in the lobby now once again has a Player list
  • Chat tabs once again blink when there are unread messages
  • Sounds are now once again played when receiving messages from other players (whisper/tell)
  • Chat in game will blink for chat messages
User Interface
  • A polish pass has been done across non-game UI. In general, interfaces have been tuned to be bigger and less space is used for non functional borders, etc
  • Further improvements have been made for ultrawide support
  • Many more pieces of high-res art have been added for various runes
Other changes
  • Fixed more instances of incorrect ability and run descriptions

Changed files in this update

Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
  • Loading history…
Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link