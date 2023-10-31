October Update

Hope everyone is having a very spooky October. Just in time for Halloween, a few user interface features are rising from their grave. And be sure to stay tuned for more updates including map updates and many more server and client fixes coming in a later update.

Client Changes

Chat Improvements

The chat in the lobby now once again has a Player list

Chat tabs once again blink when there are unread messages

Sounds are now once again played when receiving messages from other players (whisper/tell)

Chat in game will blink for chat messages

User Interface

A polish pass has been done across non-game UI. In general, interfaces have been tuned to be bigger and less space is used for non functional borders, etc

Further improvements have been made for ultrawide support

Many more pieces of high-res art have been added for various runes

Other changes