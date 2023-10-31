October Update

Hope everyone is having a very spooky October. Just in time for Halloween, a few user interface features are rising from their grave. And be sure to stay tuned for more updates including map updates and many more server and client fixes coming in a later update.
Client Changes
Chat Improvements
- The chat in the lobby now once again has a Player list
- Chat tabs once again blink when there are unread messages
- Sounds are now once again played when receiving messages from other players (whisper/tell)
- Chat in game will blink for chat messages
User Interface
- A polish pass has been done across non-game UI. In general, interfaces have been tuned to be bigger and less space is used for non functional borders, etc
- Further improvements have been made for ultrawide support
- Many more pieces of high-res art have been added for various runes
Other changes
- Fixed more instances of incorrect ability and run descriptions
Changed files in this update