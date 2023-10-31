Update 0.12

New tool for bugfixing: Press CTRL+D anytime to copy text of current run's info onto the clipboard.

Paste this onto a notepad file or directly into the discord bugfixing channel to help me solve it!

Works after a crash or freeze, make sure to do this BEFORE starting a run.

NEW

new trap: Fish Face

new enemy: Chowder Head

new enemy: Calcified

new enemy: Lost Boy

new card: Appraisal (thanks sun-soaked)

BALANCE

doubled poison amount on Serpent Dagger weapon (thanks sun-soaked & dave)

heart break damage increased to 7 (thanks dave)

TWEAKS

can now hold interact key to get stuff from hub merchant

iron curtain bullet speed increased (thanks dave)

tech n7 bullet speed increased (thanks dave)

drops from npc events don't spawn on top of the npc (thanks dave)

tweaked attacks and stats of Demon Blade boss (thanks dave & sun-soaked)

timer starts counting only when you start a new run (thanks sun-soaked)

FIXES