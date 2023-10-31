Update October 31, 2023

Increased the amount of crystals obtained in the game.

Added another Battle Academia. (Can't be reused for the same unit.)

Adjusted the HP restoration after each battle: Restore 50% of HP lost after a battle with Elite Enemy; Restore 100% of HP lost after a battle with Boss.

Enhanced Assassin's skill - Execution: Reduced the CD from 10 to 7.

Enhanced Assassin's skill - Assassination: Reduced the CD from 8 to 6.

Enhanced Assassin's skill - Phantom Strike: Increased the Physical DMG from 150% to 180%.

Adjusted Altai's exclusive skill - Deadly Lurker: Increased the basic DMG and decreased the buff stacks.

Adjusted exclusive skill of Reaper's Envoy - Art of Assassination: Now normal Attack will disable half of the stacks.

Enhanced Crossbowman's skill - Curve Arrow: Increased the probability of triggering the effect from 30% to 50%.