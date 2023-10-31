Update October 31, 2023

General Game Adjustments:
Increased the amount of crystals obtained in the game.
Added another Battle Academia. (Can't be reused for the same unit.)
Adjusted the HP restoration after each battle: Restore 50% of HP lost after a battle with Elite Enemy; Restore 100% of HP lost after a battle with Boss.
Enhanced Assassin's skill - Execution: Reduced the CD from 10 to 7.
Enhanced Assassin's skill - Assassination: Reduced the CD from 8 to 6.
Enhanced Assassin's skill - Phantom Strike: Increased the Physical DMG from 150% to 180%.
Adjusted Altai's exclusive skill - Deadly Lurker: Increased the basic DMG and decreased the buff stacks.
Adjusted exclusive skill of Reaper's Envoy - Art of Assassination: Now normal Attack will disable half of the stacks.
Enhanced Crossbowman's skill - Curve Arrow: Increased the probability of triggering the effect from 30% to 50%.
Enhanced the stats of some special Gems that offer DMG Boost and DMG Reduction based on status of the units.
BUG FIXES
Fixed a bug where crystals were incorrectly acquired after loading a saved game.
Fixed the problem of reward boxes not closing when the Enter key was pressed too quickly.
Fixed a bug in Common Gems to ensure their healing effects work properly.
Fixed a bug where the extra DMG caused by Pursuit Stone was seen as True DMG.
Fixed the issue of obtaining the same skill upon leveling up.
