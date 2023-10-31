 Skip to content

Legendary Creatures 2 update for 31 October 2023

Update October 31, 2023

Build 12578651 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General Game Adjustments:

  1. Increased the amount of crystals obtained in the game.

  2. Added another Battle Academia. (Can't be reused for the same unit.)

  3. Adjusted the HP restoration after each battle: Restore 50% of HP lost after a battle with Elite Enemy; Restore 100% of HP lost after a battle with Boss.

  4. Enhanced Assassin's skill - Execution: Reduced the CD from 10 to 7.

  5. Enhanced Assassin's skill - Assassination: Reduced the CD from 8 to 6.

  6. Enhanced Assassin's skill - Phantom Strike: Increased the Physical DMG from 150% to 180%.

  7. Adjusted Altai's exclusive skill - Deadly Lurker: Increased the basic DMG and decreased the buff stacks.

  8. Adjusted exclusive skill of Reaper's Envoy - Art of Assassination: Now normal Attack will disable half of the stacks.

  9. Enhanced Crossbowman's skill - Curve Arrow: Increased the probability of triggering the effect from 30% to 50%.

  10. Enhanced the stats of some special Gems that offer DMG Boost and DMG Reduction based on status of the units.

BUG FIXES

  1. Fixed a bug where crystals were incorrectly acquired after loading a saved game.

  2. Fixed the problem of reward boxes not closing when the Enter key was pressed too quickly.

  3. Fixed a bug in Common Gems to ensure their healing effects work properly.

  4. Fixed a bug where the extra DMG caused by Pursuit Stone was seen as True DMG.

  5. Fixed the issue of obtaining the same skill upon leveling up.

Changed files in this update

