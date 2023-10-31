 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Split square update for 31 October 2023

Split Square 10-31 Hotfix Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 12578562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change
﻿
Modifying Tutorial
﻿
Change the esc key to display the menu window instead of the game exit window.
(the title allows you to exit the game on esc)
﻿
Corrected bug
﻿
Bug where special block is secured with absorption block.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2491131 Depot 2491131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link