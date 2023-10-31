 Skip to content

TRAIN CREW update for 31 October 2023

Update with some corrections

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue where the headlights may turn off when switching from the driver's perspective to the exterior view.
-Corrected a bug where a cube was placed on the deck of the 50000 series leading car.
-Fixed an issue where pressing the G key to switch to the exterior view and then back to the driver's perspective would make the window glass disappear.
-Fixed a bug where, after pressing the G key to switch to the exterior view and then back to the driver's perspective, the driver character would not appear.
-Corrected an issue where the destination displays of some other trains were set to "out-of-service".
-Fixed the problem of the destination display not appearing in Hinomori.
-Adjusted the behavior of how rain wiper marks appear.

Original text (Japanese)
一部修正のアップデート
・運転席視点から外へ出ると前照灯が消えることがある不具合を修正しました。
・50000形先頭車のデッキに立方体が置かれている不具合を修正しました。
・Gキーを押して外部視点にした後、再度運転士視点に戻した際窓ガラスが消える不具合を修正しました。
・Gキーを押して外部視点にした後、再度運転士視点に戻した際運転士が表示される不具合を修正しました。
・一部の他列車の行先表示が回送になっている不具合を修正しました。
・日野森の行先表示が表示されない不具合を修正しました。
・雨のワイパー跡の付き方の挙動を調整しました。

Changed files in this update

TRAIN CREW Prologue Content Depot 1618291
  • Loading history…
