MakerKing 0.12.4 is out!

Version 0.12.4

This patch is the step one toward a better network infrastructure. If you had trouble playing the game due to internet issues recently, this is a good patch to try and give me feedback on the discord server. Now when a network request fail it will retry indefinitely. However if you get disconnected from the game server you will have to reconnect to the level.

I have tested this patch using Windscribe's VPN using locations in Turkey and Hong Kong (servers are in Canada) and didn't encounter issues. If you do, please contact me and we can look into fixing those as well.

Enhancements :

When a network requests fail, the game now retries indefinitely instead of kicking to the titlescreen

When connection with a game server times out (after 30 seconds), now reconnects to the level instead of kicking to the titlescreen

Renamed all instance of "level locking" to "level publishing" for better clarity

Added ability to resize the editor level border while using other tools

Bug fixes :