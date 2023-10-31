Rebuild Launch!

The full rebuild of DeadPoly is finally here, albeit with a map much smaller than I'd have liked to soft launch with, but that's a problem I am working to resolve in the very near future. Version 0.1.8 is months of hard work finally taking shape as a real game.
Early mornings into late nights, nonstop research and learning, applying new knowledge every day, and just working towards creating the game I’m excited to play. I truly believe this is much closer to the game you all deserve than Legacy could ever hope to be.
DeadPoly is still in Early Access, and is of course an ever evolving and growing project that I’m still absolutely thrilled to be working on day in and day out. It’s a dream come true. It’s very easy for me to get sidetracked and go full wax poetic about how unreal it is that you’re all playing this game. With every ounce of gratitude, seriously, THANK YOU!
Please report any bugs or issues you encounter with the new game, and send any suggestions my way.
Kamron
Patch 0.1.8:
- ADS and many more weapon attachments added
- In game map added (Open with M)
- New guns
- Halloween items added
- New items
- Zombies can now be visibly stunned which stops their movement and attacks for a short time (higher damage weapons can stun more reliably!)
- Doubled the speed of water collection for the Dew Collector
- Doors now open outward and can be picked up
- Camera movement from breathing effect has been greatly reduced
- Performance updates to UI
- Inventory search code changed to improve speed when searching your VERY deep stacks (so many backpacks...)
- Adjusted building for roofs and ceilings to be more usable
- Some changes to saved data to reduce save file size for larger saves
- Backend changes to hitpoints to increase performance and reliability
- Fixed infinite campfire and light bug, sorry y'all
- Fixed lootables being openable instantly after first search even after loot refresh
- Small towns added to Delta (a few of the buildings still need interior added and some more art passes)
- Players are now absolutely terrified of water (added map boundary since water doesn't do anything besides function as a barrier anyway)
- Fixed the crossed wires on the battery charger (the battery charger actually chargers at the correct rate now, it was much slower than intended)
- Slightly reduced the chance of random weather
- Sound levels of weather has been adjusted
- Fixed removing status effects on limbs not working in multiplayer
- Increased height at which falling forces a character roll
Changed files in this update