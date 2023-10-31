Rebuild Launch!

The full rebuild of DeadPoly is finally here, albeit with a map much smaller than I'd have liked to soft launch with, but that's a problem I am working to resolve in the very near future. Version 0.1.8 is months of hard work finally taking shape as a real game.

Early mornings into late nights, nonstop research and learning, applying new knowledge every day, and just working towards creating the game I’m excited to play. I truly believe this is much closer to the game you all deserve than Legacy could ever hope to be.

DeadPoly is still in Early Access, and is of course an ever evolving and growing project that I’m still absolutely thrilled to be working on day in and day out. It’s a dream come true. It’s very easy for me to get sidetracked and go full wax poetic about how unreal it is that you’re all playing this game. With every ounce of gratitude, seriously, THANK YOU!

Please report any bugs or issues you encounter with the new game, and send any suggestions my way.

Kamron

Patch 0.1.8: