GHPC Update 20231031

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20231031.

This is a regular update focused primarily on overhauling core systems.

Happy Halloween! Don't miss the spooky new mission added in this update.

The majority of the team's efforts this time around were devoted to upgrading the game's engine and improving several important foundational systems. This work improves average performance and clears the path toward several major features that will arrive in the future.

GHPC Original Soundtrack owners now have two additional tracks available to them, increasing the runtime by an additional 12 minutes and bringing the total track count to ten.

As always, you can get additional info on what's coming to the game in the future using our Discord server and YouTube channel. Links are on the GHPC website.

Changelog

Added instant action mission "Longer Road" to the Eastern Hills map

Updated the game's core engine to a newer version (this involves too many details to list here and may subtly change several aspects of the game)

Completely replaced vegetation spawning system to eliminate a frequent source of memory leaks and game crashes

Removed vegetation LOD slider due to incompatibility with new systems (this may return in the future)

Mildly rearranged several missions to work with newly altered vegetation system

Overhauled vehicle AI processing system to support upcoming features

Overhauled crew voice controller to improve logical flow, correct several bugs, and support upcoming features

Overhauled mission loading system to support ongoing multiplayer work and improve stability

Fire support controls on the map interface have been updated to show type, cooldown, and the number of missions available to call in

Consolidated mission briefing and mission objectives into the map view

Removed old mission briefing overlay and its associated keybind

Added more detailed track dirt effects

Adjusted various visual effects

Updated TOW emplacement model

Engine and transmission damage now affect vehicle performance proportionally to the level of damage

Mission designers can now break vehicle components at will

Damaged day and night sights will now display a notification on the HUD

Trees now physically affect projectiles like armor

Gunner now only announces "on the way" when the shot is actually fired

Music no longer escalates to "action" level in response to an unarmed target being sighted nearby

Waypoints on 3D HUD no longer display in optic views

Fixed platoon members turning around when they should be reversing

Fixed issues with platoon members keeping formation while on the move

Fixed TC calling out the wrong ammo type in some situations, such as when already loading a different kind of round

Fixed TC not calling detailed shot sensing (over/short/doubtful) in some situations

Fixed CAS and artillery missions giving more uses than intended, up to an infinite number in some cases

Fixed glitchy audio when some machine guns were fired by AI gunners

Fixed PT-76 tracks not showing as hot in thermal optics

Fixed AI gunners in BMP-2 not traversing the turret to scan for targets

Retired Fulda Legacy map and its associated missions due to increasing incompatibility with new game mechanics and rendering systems

Thanks for playing!