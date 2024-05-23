Share · View all patches · Build 12578413 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 02:52:12 UTC by Wendy

C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield' is finally here! Thanks to all of you, especially our incredible community who participated in three rounds of beta testing, we were able to proudly ship our game at the targeted release date. We couldn’t have done this without you!

To celebrate our launch, we are introducing some exciting DLCs and bundles!

◆ DLC Info!

Steam Exclusive Content!

Original Soundtrack

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2684330/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__Original_Sound_Track/

Art Book

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2943080/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield___Artbook/

DLC

Switch up your Clausewitz Battalion and use these new characters as battle units!

DLC01: Additional unit “Greg Ironheart”

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2697840/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__AddUnit_Greg_Ironheart___Starter_Equipment_Pack/

DLC02: Additional unit “Selena Artemisia”

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2697850/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__AddUnit_Selena_Artemisia___Starter_Equipment_Pack/

DLC03: Additional unit “Goblin”

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2697880/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__AddUnit_Goblin__Starter_Equipment_Pack/

DLC04: Additional unit “Vasbiard”

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2697860/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__AddUnit_Vasbiard__Starter_Equipment_Pack/

DLC05: Additional unit “Bartgreisse

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2697870/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__AddUnit_Bartgreisse__Starter_Equipment_Pack/

◆ Bundle Deals

Art Book & Soundtrack Bundle: 10% off.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40807/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__Original_Sound_Track__Artbook/

Special Edition: 20% off.

This includes the game, the art book, and the soundtrack

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40808/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__Special_Edition/

Complete Pack: 20%off

This includes the game, all five DLC units, the art book, and the soundtrack

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40809/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__Complete_Pack/

There’s plenty of DLC and bundle deals available at great prices! Be sure to check out the store for more details!

◆ Collaboration bundle information

Chrono Ark (developed by Al Fine) collaboration bundle



https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41376/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__Chrono_Ark__CollaborationBundle/

Noctuary (developed by Gratesca) collaboration bundle



https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41371/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__Noctuary__Collaboration_Bundle/

We will continue to create games that everyone can enjoy, so we appreciate your continued support. Thank you!

For support after the release of the game, please refer to our FAQ

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2539880/discussions/1/

We also welcome your feedback, opinions, and bug reports on Discord!

Discord: https://discord.gg/ajawXaQqnK

There's still lots of big announcements to come! Follow us on social media to be the first to know what ACQUIRE is working on next.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/astargames_en/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@acquiregames_en

//Dev team