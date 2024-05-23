C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield' is finally here! Thanks to all of you, especially our incredible community who participated in three rounds of beta testing, we were able to proudly ship our game at the targeted release date. We couldn’t have done this without you!
To celebrate our launch, we are introducing some exciting DLCs and bundles!
◆ DLC Info!
Steam Exclusive Content!
Original Soundtrack
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2684330/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__Original_Sound_Track/
Art Book
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2943080/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield___Artbook/
DLC
Switch up your Clausewitz Battalion and use these new characters as battle units!
DLC01: Additional unit “Greg Ironheart”
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2697840/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__AddUnit_Greg_Ironheart___Starter_Equipment_Pack/
DLC02: Additional unit “Selena Artemisia”
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2697850/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__AddUnit_Selena_Artemisia___Starter_Equipment_Pack/
DLC03: Additional unit “Goblin”
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2697880/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__AddUnit_Goblin__Starter_Equipment_Pack/
DLC04: Additional unit “Vasbiard”
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2697860/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__AddUnit_Vasbiard__Starter_Equipment_Pack/
DLC05: Additional unit “Bartgreisse
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2697870/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__AddUnit_Bartgreisse__Starter_Equipment_Pack/
◆ Bundle Deals
Art Book & Soundtrack Bundle: 10% off.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40807/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__Original_Sound_Track__Artbook/
Special Edition: 20% off.
This includes the game, the art book, and the soundtrack
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40808/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__Special_Edition/
Complete Pack: 20%off
This includes the game, all five DLC units, the art book, and the soundtrack
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40809/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__Complete_Pack/
There’s plenty of DLC and bundle deals available at great prices! Be sure to check out the store for more details!
◆ Collaboration bundle information
Chrono Ark (developed by Al Fine) collaboration bundle
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41376/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__Chrono_Ark__CollaborationBundle/
Noctuary (developed by Gratesca) collaboration bundle
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41371/CARDS_RPG_The_Misty_Battlefield__Noctuary__Collaboration_Bundle/
We will continue to create games that everyone can enjoy, so we appreciate your continued support. Thank you!
For support after the release of the game, please refer to our FAQ
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2539880/discussions/1/
We also welcome your feedback, opinions, and bug reports on Discord!
Discord: https://discord.gg/ajawXaQqnK
There’s still lots of big announcements to come! Follow us on social media to be the first to know what ACQUIRE is working on next.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/astargames_en/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@acquiregames_en
//Dev team