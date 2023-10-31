Patch v1.32.24

Cart Fix

Hi Everyone!

The mine cart should once again be safe to drive.

What was happening was that a bug in saving settings was causing the Field of View to be set to zero after exiting the settings screen. The main player character had a safety check to catch this, the mine cart character did not. I've fixed the save bug and added the safety check to the cart, so all should be good. Please et me know if you find any issues following the update!

Turning tips off should also now save correctly.

Upcoming Work

Altering the grinding mini-game to add acceleration/deceleration to the change of blade angle direction, instead of abrupt direction switching.

Quest/Tutorial system (as always)

NPC updates

Quick poll for anyone reading - Would you prefer the NPCs to always be behind their counters, day and night, or for me to place a small bell on their counters so you can wake them up / summon them?