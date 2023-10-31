- Added HUD collapse option
- Improved UI
- Improved wicketkeeper movement
- Improved shot variation
- Improved player visuals
- Improved fielding
- Corrected custom bat downloads
- Corrected downloading team logos
- Improved Stability
Cricket 24 update for 31 October 2023
31 October Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
