Cricket 24 update for 31 October 2023

31 October Update Notes

Build 12578285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added HUD collapse option
  • Improved UI
  • Improved wicketkeeper movement
  • Improved shot variation
  • Improved player visuals
  • Improved fielding
  • Corrected custom bat downloads
  • Corrected downloading team logos
  • Improved Stability

Changed files in this update

