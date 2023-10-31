 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 31 October 2023

Spell Disk 0.5.3c hotfix

Build 12578272

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved the behavior of auto-casting spells. After the end of the battle, the auto-cast is disabled as usual. However, players can now self-cast the weapon spells even when the auto-cast spell is enabled. Auto-cast players can also attempt to self-cast to restart the auto casting if it gets stuck.
  • Fixed an issue where defeating the run with a staff unlocked almost all weapon classes in the survivor mode. They will unlock their respective weapons as intended.
  • Changed the behavior of warrior class's outfit. While we wanted to give a unique characteristic to the warrior class's identity, we felt that no dashing distance was somewhat frustrating on a lot of occasions. Now, the warrior will dash a slightly shorter distance and create a shockwave at the end of the dash.

