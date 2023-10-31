- Improved the behavior of auto-casting spells. After the end of the battle, the auto-cast is disabled as usual. However, players can now self-cast the weapon spells even when the auto-cast spell is enabled. Auto-cast players can also attempt to self-cast to restart the auto casting if it gets stuck.
- Fixed an issue where defeating the run with a staff unlocked almost all weapon classes in the survivor mode. They will unlock their respective weapons as intended.
- Changed the behavior of warrior class's outfit. While we wanted to give a unique characteristic to the warrior class's identity, we felt that no dashing distance was somewhat frustrating on a lot of occasions. Now, the warrior will dash a slightly shorter distance and create a shockwave at the end of the dash.
Spell Disk update for 31 October 2023
Spell Disk 0.5.3c hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
