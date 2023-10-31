Update 0.7.9 - Balances and Bugfixes

Changelog:

Ships made easier to get:

Ships now drop from normal enemies and bosses and their costs have been lowered significantly. They can now drop with quality (Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary) and up to +4.

EXP Runes + EXP Dust added:

EXP Dust can be gathered from crystals, just like repair dust.

It has 3 quality levels:

EXP Dust - Increases EXP by 10%. Lasts 5 minutes.

EXP Shards - Increases EXP by 15%. Lasts 10 minutes.

EXP Remants - Increases EXP by 25%. Lasts 15 minutes.

EXP Runes are a random drop from enemies, with bosses and Dvergr ships having higher rates.

They also have 3 tiers just like EXP dust:

Minor - Increases EXP by 10%.

Major - Increases EXP by 15%.

Superior - Increases EXP by 25%.

Misc Improvements:

Upgrade costs on some material processing upgrades lowered to make it easier for new players.

Ability to open a Controls guide added to the bottom of the Settings screen.

Chat Window Size selection added to preferences tab of the Settings screen.

Trade window improved to show chat while it's open.

Bugfixes:

Dropping an item in between slots of hte trade window dropping the item into space instead of adding it to the trade window fixed.

Ships still moving after entering a trade fixed.

Tooltip sometimes going offscreen fixed.

Backend recompile items bug fixed.

Typing in faction join text box triggering button actions fixed.

Runestone collectibles not adding stats fixed.

Lots more small stuff.