 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starheim update for 31 October 2023

Update 0.7.9 - Balances and Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12578248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

Ships made easier to get:

Ships now drop from normal enemies and bosses and their costs have been lowered significantly. They can now drop with quality (Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary) and up to +4.

EXP Runes + EXP Dust added:

EXP Dust can be gathered from crystals, just like repair dust.
It has 3 quality levels:
EXP Dust - Increases EXP by 10%. Lasts 5 minutes.
EXP Shards - Increases EXP by 15%. Lasts 10 minutes.
EXP Remants - Increases EXP by 25%. Lasts 15 minutes.

EXP Runes are a random drop from enemies, with bosses and Dvergr ships having higher rates.
They also have 3 tiers just like EXP dust:
Minor - Increases EXP by 10%.
Major - Increases EXP by 15%.
Superior - Increases EXP by 25%.

Misc Improvements:

Upgrade costs on some material processing upgrades lowered to make it easier for new players.
Ability to open a Controls guide added to the bottom of the Settings screen.
Chat Window Size selection added to preferences tab of the Settings screen.
Trade window improved to show chat while it's open.

Bugfixes:

Dropping an item in between slots of hte trade window dropping the item into space instead of adding it to the trade window fixed.
Ships still moving after entering a trade fixed.
Tooltip sometimes going offscreen fixed.
Backend recompile items bug fixed.
Typing in faction join text box triggering button actions fixed.
Runestone collectibles not adding stats fixed.
Lots more small stuff.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2589061 Depot 2589061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link