After some discussions and planning, Idle Space Navy 0.08.4 is hitting the Internet with a fix to temporarily correct with an unnoticed balance issue in the Shipyard.

Calibration is now allowed at any point beyond Player Level 50, but will result in reduced Calibration Chip rewards if the standard requirements aren't met. This way, people who inadvertently end up in a "soft lock" due to the balance issue with the Shipyard's XP upgrade still have a means to continue their game.