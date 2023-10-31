Major Update v44 (October 31)

New Content:
- New "Sudden Death" progression game mode featuring significantly stronger enemies than Endless mode with some unique mechanics to make it even more challenging.
- New "SWARM" competitive game mode featuring super fast paced gameplay with unique mechanics.
- New "Tokens" resource earned from competitive game modes, which can be used to unlock a variety of new permanent upgrades and leaderboard flair.
- New events scheduled for 2x Tokens and Better Equipment.
- Several new powerful upgrades in the Gems Upgrade menu.
- New leaderboards, achievements, daily missions, and player icons, titles, and backgrounds.
Changes:
- Added new "Tokens" resource to the daily resource pack.
- Wave 100 drops always drops two equipment pieces.
QoL Improvements:
- Button to undo last tile placement.
- Indicator showing the path the enemies will follow.
- Quick evolve/max buttons.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where rerolling tiles could create invalid tile placement squares.
- Fixed some Discord links that weren’t working for new Discord users.
- Fixed bug where the level 30 max button wasn’t refreshing when you earned enough resources to afford it.
Changed files in this update