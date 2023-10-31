 Skip to content

Monster Tiles TD update for 31 October 2023

Major Update v44 (October 31)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • New "Sudden Death" progression game mode featuring significantly stronger enemies than Endless mode with some unique mechanics to make it even more challenging.
  • New "SWARM" competitive game mode featuring super fast paced gameplay with unique mechanics.
  • New "Tokens" resource earned from competitive game modes, which can be used to unlock a variety of new permanent upgrades and leaderboard flair.
  • New events scheduled for 2x Tokens and Better Equipment.
  • Several new powerful upgrades in the Gems Upgrade menu.
  • New leaderboards, achievements, daily missions, and player icons, titles, and backgrounds.

Changes:

  • Added new "Tokens" resource to the daily resource pack.
  • Wave 100 drops always drops two equipment pieces.

QoL Improvements:

  • Button to undo last tile placement.
  • Indicator showing the path the enemies will follow.
  • Quick evolve/max buttons.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where rerolling tiles could create invalid tile placement squares.
  • Fixed some Discord links that weren’t working for new Discord users.
  • Fixed bug where the level 30 max button wasn’t refreshing when you earned enough resources to afford it.

