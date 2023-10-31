 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sands of Aura update for 31 October 2023

Patch 1.00.48 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12578126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.00.48 Change Log

  • Fixed instances of collision the player could get stuck on at The Cinderhold
  • Removed damage area from forges in Starspire Refuge so players don't die while forging.
  • Fixed collision at Radix Stronghold that allowed player to walk onto the sand ocean.
  • Disabled ability for new stacks of echo bells to be stored in storage chest.
  • Fixed rare crash that could occur when executing a special attack
  • Moved the Main menu button to the bottom of the options in the player options menu to help with visibility
  • Removed the toggle boat sailing options in gameplay as the boat no longer works in the way where that option does anything.
  • Added an Unlimited frame rate option to the graphic menu
  • Updated how the keybind menu closes, in a certain situation the graphics for changed keybinds would not update properly depending on how you exited the menu
  • Removed an issue that would keep the Tutorial journal on screen
  • Fixed an issue that would make the menu wheel enabled and not greyed out at times when it should not have been possible.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause UI elements to get stuck on the screen after dying.
  • Fixed issue that could cause the quest "Sigils of the Forsaken Gods" to become blocked when triggering events in a certain order.
  • Fixed issue causing the quest "Sigils of the Forsaken Gods" to not show the correct quest step before one of the final bosses.
  • Added missing VFX to melgom teleport attack
  • Fixed floor collision in area of Colossus of Radiance that was getting player stuck in falling state.
  • Fixed issue causing player to get stuck on Resonance bell in Starspire Cavern

Changed files in this update

Terrarium Content Depot 1119841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link