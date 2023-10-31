Patch 1.00.48 Hotfix

1.00.48 Change Log
- Fixed instances of collision the player could get stuck on at The Cinderhold
- Removed damage area from forges in Starspire Refuge so players don't die while forging.
- Fixed collision at Radix Stronghold that allowed player to walk onto the sand ocean.
- Disabled ability for new stacks of echo bells to be stored in storage chest.
- Fixed rare crash that could occur when executing a special attack
- Moved the Main menu button to the bottom of the options in the player options menu to help with visibility
- Removed the toggle boat sailing options in gameplay as the boat no longer works in the way where that option does anything.
- Added an Unlimited frame rate option to the graphic menu
- Updated how the keybind menu closes, in a certain situation the graphics for changed keybinds would not update properly depending on how you exited the menu
- Removed an issue that would keep the Tutorial journal on screen
- Fixed an issue that would make the menu wheel enabled and not greyed out at times when it should not have been possible.
- Fixed a bug that could cause UI elements to get stuck on the screen after dying.
- Fixed issue that could cause the quest "Sigils of the Forsaken Gods" to become blocked when triggering events in a certain order.
- Fixed issue causing the quest "Sigils of the Forsaken Gods" to not show the correct quest step before one of the final bosses.
- Added missing VFX to melgom teleport attack
- Fixed floor collision in area of Colossus of Radiance that was getting player stuck in falling state.
- Fixed issue causing player to get stuck on Resonance bell in Starspire Cavern
Changed files in this update