Halloween Update is Live!

You can now play the Halloween map! Explore a haunted cemetary with Hayden.

Beware the Unseen!

"Hundreds of years ago, a woman was burnt at the stake here, accused of witchcraft. But the legend goes that the three men that accused her were lying because she refused their marriage proposals. The fire burned high and bright…and as soon as the ropes binding her burned away, she walked forward calmly and untouched by the flame. The men lied about her accusations, but she was actually a witch. She laughed, and cursed the three men: they would wander these grounds for eternity, bodies twisted and transformed by their malice, taking their anger out on anyone that passes through."

The first man, they call “The Red Brute.” He bullied the other two into lying about the woman. He stomps around until he sees a victim and walks right towards them, speeding up as he gets closer. Oh, there’s a quote here: “The Red Brute cannot abide a beast’s cry, and birds know him.”

The second man is called “The Black Reaper.” This spirit always knows where you are, and silently makes his way towards you until it’s too late. He cannot be heard, but he emits a strong odour. The Black Reaper cannot abide a beast’s growl, the trees know him.”

The third man is called “The Grey Stalker.” This ghost will follow people from a distance and eventually strike. The Grey Stalker cannot abide a beast’s stare, the wind knows him.

Protect Hayden from these angry spirits!