Bug fixes & small adjustments - 31.10.2023

Bugs fixed:
- Fixed a case where black market items spawned invisible
- Fixed a place where you could clip through a wall outside of the CemaX north & south agency
- Fixed Darryls & Elijas shoes in the wardrobe
- Fixed the "I am rich" achievement
Adjustments:
- The doors will no longer push you around
- You can now open/close drawers/doors while they are still moving
- You can not climb on drawers and small objects anymore
- You can now go through locker doors when you are a ghost
Changed files in this update