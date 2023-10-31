 Skip to content

Midnight Heist update for 31 October 2023

Bug fixes & small adjustments - 31.10.2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs fixed:

  • Fixed a case where black market items spawned invisible
  • Fixed a place where you could clip through a wall outside of the CemaX north & south agency
  • Fixed Darryls & Elijas shoes in the wardrobe
  • Fixed the "I am rich" achievement

Adjustments:

  • The doors will no longer push you around
  • You can now open/close drawers/doors while they are still moving
  • You can not climb on drawers and small objects anymore
  • You can now go through locker doors when you are a ghost

