MIR4 update for 31 October 2023

Mission Scrolls & Monthly Check-in Reports - Oct. Ends and Nov. Start

Build 12577997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

'Sarmati' & 'Master : The Gathering' Mission Scroll & Bunny Guru Hoppy and Lucky Cat Luckster's Monthly Check-in Report for October is going to end soon. If there are missions and rewards that you haven't received yet, please accomplish the missions and claim the rewards before it ends. Please check the schedules and further details below.

[Schedules for 'Sarmati' & 'Master : The Gathering' Mission Scroll & Bunny & Lucky Cat's 28-Days Monthly Check-in]

■ Target Events

  • Sarmati's Mission Scroll
  • Master : The Gathering
  • Bunny Guru Hoppy's Monthly Check-in
  • Lucky Cat Luckster's Monthly Check-in

■ End Time of October

  • ASIA: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, (UTC+8) 11:55 pm
  • INMENA: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, (UTC+6) 9:55 pm
  • EU: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, (UTC+2) 5:55 pm
  • SA: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, (UTC-3) 12:55 pm
  • NA: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, (UTC-4) 11:55 am

※ Additional buff will end at the same time.

■ Start Time of November

  • ASIA: Wednesday, Nov. 01, 2023, (UTC+8) 12:30 am
  • INMENA: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, (UTC+6) 10:30 pm
  • EU: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, (UTC+2) 6:30 pm
  • SA: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, (UTC-3) 1:30 pm
  • NA: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, (UTC-4) 12:30 pm

※ Please be aware that the Luckster and Hoppy event will begin on the 1st day of the month and end on the last day of the month, so receive all claimable rewards before October 31st 23:55 (UTC+8).

