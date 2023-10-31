Team Fortress 2 Update Released

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
-
Updated koth_sawmill_event
- Fixed missing model and material
-
Updated pd_farmageddon
- Fixed instances where players can get stuck when leaving the cap zone (Thanks Lo-fi)
- Added custom announcer lines for gargoyle spawn
-
Updated zi_atoll
- Significantly reduced strength of trigger_push in water
- Adjusted trigger_push entities on trees
- Improved clipping/collision on wood plank structures
- Adjusted distribution of health and ammo pickups to make structures easier for Red to hold
- Reduced file size of map
Changed files in this update