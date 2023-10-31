 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Team Fortress 2 update for 31 October 2023

Team Fortress 2 Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12577932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Updated koth_sawmill_event

    • Fixed missing model and material

  • Updated pd_farmageddon

    • Fixed instances where players can get stuck when leaving the cap zone (Thanks Lo-fi)
    • Added custom announcer lines for gargoyle spawn

  • Updated zi_atoll

    • Significantly reduced strength of trigger_push in water
    • Adjusted trigger_push entities on trees
    • Improved clipping/collision on wood plank structures
    • Adjusted distribution of health and ammo pickups to make structures easier for Red to hold
    • Reduced file size of map

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link