Patch EA.1.3.3 (#24022) Now Live

Greetings scientists!
Our next patch - EA.1.3.3 (#24022) has just gone live and includes a bunch of fixes & QOL improvements, a lot of which is based on your feedback from the last big update.
Patch Notes
Performance improvements:
Performance on Under the Dust location was improved but we’re not done with it yet - expect more to come!
Gameplay Changes:
- Difficulty can now be changed at any time from the options menu
- The players can now recycle additional Deck Extractors in the Recycler
Fixes
- Crustpede’s and Crustpede Meat's icons and model were changed
- Fixed a bug where items could be moved from a container to a container directly
- Player doesn't have to crouch in front of Infected Garden Lab
- Fixed the bug which caused that players weren’t able to repair broken crates with repair patches
- Fixed some crates that were spawned in floors
- Fixed an issue with the airship getting damaged by thunderstorms while docked at a location
- Fixed an issue where the airship could undock itself from its location
- Immunity should no longer drop while on tutorial location
- Mantis and Mantis glands now show proper scannable material
- You should no longer get stuck in walls when leaving the Medical Station
- Preternatural Seed should no longer disappear from Med Station when you pick the device up
- Fixed issues with Garden location not spawning or spawning in mountains
- Fixed some sheds on the Garden Location that were blocking the path
- Fixed various floating elements on Rooftop location
- Crossbow research should now only appear once in the Research Station
- Added collisions to some of the skyscrapers that were missing
- Fixed position of a few Crustpedes that were spawning in the air
- There is now a limit to how many Crustpedes can spawn on a location
- Fixed the position of some resources that could not be picked up
- Fixed some performance issues linked to the storm
- Fixed an Icon for Immunity Booster in the HUD
- Fixed an issue with loading saves from a previous patch where a completed virus research that no longer exists or has been modified would not grant the proper rewards.
Known issues:
- After creating the Location Radar, the quest marker for the Garden location might not appear. In this case, the player might have to travel further for the marker to appear.
- The player might encounter a bigger empty area while they travel. In this case, the player might have to travel further to find new towers.
- The completion bar in Studies>Research Station>Fabricator might not show 100% even if the player completed every available research.
- Pressing E repeatedly to enter the Medical Station might cause the player to get stuck.
That is all for now. We now working on our next big update but you can expect more fixes as we sort them. Thanks and as always, keep talking to us!
- Team Far From Home
Changed files in this update