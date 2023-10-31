Patch EA.1.3.3 (#24022) Now Live

Greetings scientists!

Our next patch - EA.1.3.3 (#24022) has just gone live and includes a bunch of fixes & QOL improvements, a lot of which is based on your feedback from the last big update.

Patch Notes

Performance improvements:

Performance on Under the Dust location was improved but we’re not done with it yet - expect more to come!

Gameplay Changes:

Difficulty can now be changed at any time from the options menu

The players can now recycle additional Deck Extractors in the Recycler

Fixes

Crustpede’s and Crustpede Meat's icons and model were changed

Fixed a bug where items could be moved from a container to a container directly

Player doesn't have to crouch in front of Infected Garden Lab

Fixed the bug which caused that players weren’t able to repair broken crates with repair patches

Fixed some crates that were spawned in floors

Fixed an issue with the airship getting damaged by thunderstorms while docked at a location

Fixed an issue where the airship could undock itself from its location

Immunity should no longer drop while on tutorial location

Mantis and Mantis glands now show proper scannable material

You should no longer get stuck in walls when leaving the Medical Station

Preternatural Seed should no longer disappear from Med Station when you pick the device up

Fixed issues with Garden location not spawning or spawning in mountains

Fixed some sheds on the Garden Location that were blocking the path

Fixed various floating elements on Rooftop location

Crossbow research should now only appear once in the Research Station

Added collisions to some of the skyscrapers that were missing

Fixed position of a few Crustpedes that were spawning in the air

There is now a limit to how many Crustpedes can spawn on a location

Fixed the position of some resources that could not be picked up

Fixed some performance issues linked to the storm

Fixed an Icon for Immunity Booster in the HUD

Fixed an issue with loading saves from a previous patch where a completed virus research that no longer exists or has been modified would not grant the proper rewards.

Known issues:

After creating the Location Radar, the quest marker for the Garden location might not appear. In this case, the player might have to travel further for the marker to appear.

The player might encounter a bigger empty area while they travel. In this case, the player might have to travel further to find new towers.

The completion bar in Studies>Research Station>Fabricator might not show 100% even if the player completed every available research.

Pressing E repeatedly to enter the Medical Station might cause the player to get stuck.

That is all for now. We now working on our next big update but you can expect more fixes as we sort them. Thanks and as always, keep talking to us!