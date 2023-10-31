MR. WOO'S WAREHOUSE - UPDATE 0.93

Happy Halloween Maximum Action Fans!

Maximum Action version 0.93 has just been released! This update features one of our most action-packed levels yet Mr. Woo's Warehouse and an all-new endless level Penthouse Endless

MR. WOO'S WAREHOUSE

Inspired by the famous warehouse shootout from Hard Boiled

Shoot your way through a dark gritty cargo shipyard and into an underground gun smuggling operation. Fight waves of enemies on motorbikes, and dodge and weave through a warehouse packed with juicy destruction! Cars, boxes, scaffoldings, windows, all for you to destroy!

Find this level on the Good Luck Parking tape!

PENTHOUSE ENDLESS

Heavily inspired by Face Off, take a trip to a luxurious penthouse just in time for it to be raided by the FBI.

Shoot through couches, vases, plants, newspapers, and pillars as you battle your way through waves of enemies in this moody new endless level!

Lots of juicy destruction to be found here! Feathers and papers fill the room in true John Woo fashion!

To unlock this level, find the tape hidden in Mr. Woo's Warehouse

Castor Troy approved!

Other Patch Notes

This update also includes an Optimization Pass on the code base for the game as well as many other tweaks to hopefully improve performance!

As Maximum Action gets closer and closer to version 1.0, I want to optimize the game as much as I can! In the next update, I plan to optimize the game and replay system further as well as work on adding controller support as well as other accessibility options!

and even further, I am super excited to announce my next, (very early in development) project,

UPCOMING PROJECT : COVERT ULTRA

Covert Ultra is an arcade-style tactical shooter, and every level is a lone-wolf terrorist hunt. Play as a high-tech hitman for hire with spider-like abilities and compete to achieve each mission's best time and highest rank. Efficiency is your only priority.

Check it out and add it to your wishlist here:

Covert Ultra Steampage

Covert Ultra has been a absolute dream project of mine, and I hope that you all are as excited as I am to see it grow, an exclusive demo will be available soon to owners of Maximum Action! I have been developing it in the background alongside Maximum Action for quite some time now, and I believe it is finally ready to be revealed!

I hope you are all as excited as I am for the future of Balloon Moose Games.

Thank you all so much for your continued support, and I really hope you enjoy this new update. As well as checking out Covert Ultra!

-George Mandell