Balance Patch 1.1.0

First of all, thanks everyone for the feedback and and playing the game. I hope everyone is enjoying the game so far.

Overview

After a month of working, 1.1 is finally ready.

The goal of this version is to fix some of the balance issues of the game. The current version has a few strategies that were really strong. Strong strategies aren't really a problem, but in this case they were too strong that they invalidated other strategies. This also make adding new cards irrelevant.

The first issue is permit/animals stacking of the same kind. This way of playing make it such that you can just stack one type of animals/permits and ignore the others. This discourage combining different cards and their effects, making the game very one dimensional.

The second issue is mono-cropping, which involve playing only 2-3 types of crops rather than building around set bonuses. The main problem is that set bonuses are generally weaker than permits and animals.

Changes

Here are the key changes in 1.1. There will be a detailed changelog at the end of the post but here are the main ones.

Unlimited and Rating mode

In the main rating mode, cards will be limited. This means there you can only get a copy of each card to the max level (except for Chicken).

This change creates a need to combine multiple passive abilities, instead of just stacking 1 single type of permits.

However, it is still fun to see how big numbers can be, so an unlimited mode is added where the old strategy can still work.

Custom Mode

The previous relaxed mode is removed. A new custom mode is added to allow you to customise some part of how you want to play the game.

Changes to cards and set bonuses

The set bonuses that give value are all buffed. Most permits/animals that were strong previously are nerfed to bring them down to the same level. Most crops are also changed so that they are stronger at tier 4 and 5 to incentivise upgrades.

In general, the max level set bonuses are now roughly around a T3.5 permit/animal.

The 16th Crop Type

Lastly, the last croptype is here - Invasive. This set comes with 10 additional cards, and also a new mutation.

Conclusion

With these changes, Crop Rotation is finally at where I wanted it to be. I will still continue to balance it, and when I have enough cards to consolidate to a new set, I will add them in. If you have ideas for cards, do suggest them in the discussion or discord.

Lastly, to allow people to enjoy the broken-ness of the previous version, I will be archiving the previous build in the 1.0 branch.

Detailed Changelog

New Features

New Unlock - Invasive, with new cards, a new crop type and mutation.

Allow early repayment.

Add Unlimited mode.

Add Turbo mode and Weekly turbo mode.

Add Custom mode.

Rework Rating mode.

Achievements changed from 99 to 100, 999 to 1000...

Balance Changes

Balance how contracts are generated.

Increase mutation kit uses from 2 to 4.

Increase Vegetable Set bonus from [2/3/6/10/15] -> [3/6/10/15/25].

Increase Fruit Set bonus from [2/3/6/10/15] -> [2/4/7/12/20].

Increase Sweet/Sour/Spicy/Bitter Set bonus from [1/2/4/7/12] -> [2/3/5/9/15].

increase support/climber set bonus from [1/3/6] -> [1/3/8].

Reduce Horse crop reroll from [1/2/4/6] -> [1/1/2/3].

Horse give extra crop cards at T3/T4 after skipping drafts.

Increase Fish threshold from [25/20/20/15] -> [30/25/20/15].

Change Squirrel requirement from [30/20/15/10] -> [40/25/15/10].

Change Dog requirement from [80/60/40/20] -> [85/65/45/25].

Dog Tier 3 and Tier 4 now gives free reroll.

Change Cat value from [3/6/12/2x] -> [3/6/14/2x].

Change Rat value from [2/5/10/2x] -> [2/5/12/2x].

Increase Chicken requirement from [30/25/20/15] -> [50/35/20/10].

Increase Chicken sell price from [100/250/600/1500] -> [200/500/1200/3200].

Increase Rabbit water gained from [3/6/14/30] -> [4/8/16/35].

Change Rabbit T3/T4 from Adjacent to Around.

Increase Duck water gained from [2/4/10/20] -> [3/6/12/25].

Change Pig value from [2/6/12/2x] -> [2/6/15/2x].

Increase Butterfly value from [1/3/6/13] -> [1/3/7/15].

Change Root permit requirement from [80/75/70/80] -> [80/85/90/105].

Change Wet permit farm water requirement from [60/55/50/50] -> [50/45/40/40].

Change Wet permit excess water requirement from [-/125/100/75] -> [-/120/80/60].

Reduce Salad Bar Permit value from [8/16/20/50] -> [3/6/15/35].

Change Alcohol permit value gain from [4/6/6/15] -> [2/3/4/10].

Change Fruit permit value gain from [3/3/5/12] -> [2/3/4/10].

Change Fruit permit to gain value based on unique crop.

Change Herbal permit from [3/4/5/8+] -> [2/2/2/5+].

Change Tier 4 of Herbal to increase based on each unique crop.

Change Tea permit value gain from [4/6/6/15] -> [2/3/4/10].

Change Dry permit value gain from [6/12/25/30] -> [3/7/18/35].

Change Big farm from [2/6/12/2x] -> [2/6/13/2x].

Change Small farm from [2/8/16/4x] -> [1/5/15/2x].

Change Dual Flavour Permit value [5/8/10/25] and [6/10/12/30] -> [3/6/13/13].

Balance Dual Flavour Permit to gain value based on active set bonus.

Change Mushroom permit gain from [1/1/3/7] -> [1/1/3/8].

Buff Support Permit value from [3/6/12/25] -> [3/7/15/32].

Reduce Climber Permit requirement from [3/5/7/9] -> [2/4/6/8].

Change Climber Permit value from [3/7/15/32] -> [2/6/16/35].

Rework replant mechanic.

Buff common croptype synergy crops to Around at T3.

Buff common croptype synergy crops from [3/4/6/10/15] -> [3/4/7/15/15].

Buff common water level crops value gain from [2/3/5/10/-] -> [2/3/6/15/-].

Buff common water level crops water threshold at T5 from 120 -> 90.

Buff common grow crops from [2/3/5/8/12] -> [2/3/6/15/4].

Change common grow crops growth rate from [10/9/8/7/6] -> [10].

Change common grow crops T5 to gain value per card played.

Increase common herb buff from [1/2/3/5/8] -> [1/2/3/6/8].

Change common herb buff at T5 from Adjacent to Around.

Change common emptyplot synergy crops from [2/3/5/10/12] -> [2/3/6/15/25].

Change uncommon herb buff from [2/3/5/8/12] -> [1/2/4/8/16].

Change rare herb buff from [1/2/3/5/10] and [2/3/4/6/12] -> [1/2/3/6/15].

Reduce Multiplier on uncommon crops from [2/2/2/3/4] -> [2/2/2/2/3].

Change Truffle Mushroom value gain from [1/2/3/5/10] -> [1/2/3/4/5].

Change Truffle Mushroom T4 to Around and T5 to all crops.

Buff Eggplant decrease from [1/1/2/4/8] -> [1/1/2/3/4].

Nerf Uncommon CropType Spreader max spread from [1/1/1/2/3] -> [1/1/1/1/2].

Buff Uncommon CardPlayed Spreader from [10/9/8/7/6] -> [10/9/8/7/5].

Buff Snapdragon from [1/2/3/5/12] -> [3/5/8/13/20].

Buff Orchid wither threshold from [1/1/1/2/2] -> [1/1/2/3/4].

Change Lotus Root ability from empty plot to flavours.

Change Watermelon ability from consume water to based on water level.

Change Almond ability to gain value on water gained.

Change Cactus ability to gain value on water gained.

Change Broccoli's ability to gain value based on flavour set bonus level.

Add Multiple Harvest to Mango.

Rose now cost water to gain additional card.

Rework shears to wither crops planted by previous crop card.

Buff shears, increase chance of uncommon and allow mutations.

Rework honey fungus to wither crops planted by previous crop card.

Nerf all weeds slightly.

Nerf tomato, remove Wet type.

Mutations now only have 5 levels and does not scale with rarity.

Balance most mutations.

Flavour mutations now increase value based on active set level.

Root mutation now reduce cost of crops instead.

Support and Climber mutation now based on crops instead of the type on all levels.

UI/UX Changes

Change the colors for coffeebean and cocoabean slightly to make it easier to read.

Bug Fixes

Fix pig's description.

Remove mutation from seed mutation's draft. This was unintentional.

Quality of Life