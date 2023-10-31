Car Selection lighting fix and leaderboard/achievement optimization

Fixed
- Car select having sharp shadows and not being able to see anything now fixed
- Messed around with the code that handles achievements to make sure if you press R or fall off,
you will get the achievement. Going to menu might cause issues or quitting before actually dying. Being reset to the start is what confirms your run so make sure that happens or the run might not get fully saved or pushed.
- Join the discord for more info on updates & pre update content and more
Changed files in this update