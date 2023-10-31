 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 31 October 2023

Populated Items Build V1.48

Share · View all patches · Build 12577771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Populated world items and other farm items in the world. This is a semi-big update. This helps with intro balancing and people who don't want to farm. This also encourage players to cook which is a main feature to Harvest Island. Because Harvest Island is a jungle -forest like island, it makes sense for the island to be filled with food.

