Junkyard Fury Breakout update for 31 October 2023

Added stat showing in player selection menus

Build 12577526 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added stat showing in player selection menus, also fixed a glitch in the secret boss battle where losing to the secret boss would automatically let you win.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2520531 Depot 2520531
  • Loading history…
