- New stats page accessible from world map (press mask button)
- Fixed broken map navigation after shard is unlocked
- More tweaks to intro sequence
- Added 2 more achievements, "who's da boss" and "I want it all"
Nebular Crush update for 31 October 2023
build 1816
