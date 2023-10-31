 Skip to content

Nebular Crush update for 31 October 2023

build 1816

build 1816

Build 12577514

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New stats page accessible from world map (press mask button)
  • Fixed broken map navigation after shard is unlocked
  • More tweaks to intro sequence
  • Added 2 more achievements, "who's da boss" and "I want it all"

