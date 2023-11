This month brings an entire new friendship/romance option. That's Carrie Farr, your popularity-obsessed classmate and local donut clerk. Also, bugs have been fixed, artwork tweaked, and more variant lines added.

Stay tuned for the next big updates, which should add another couple characters. In the future, there'll also be male options, making Loser's Romance officially an otome game. (Look it up, non-weebs.)

Thanks, all!