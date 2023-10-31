 Skip to content

float: champions update for 31 October 2023

Post tournament update

Build 12577462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone who participated in floats first tournament
Congrats to mud for winning and BMB for winning the losers bracket

Here are the patch notes

  • Speedrun beta game mode added
  • Fix bug

