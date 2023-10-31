Small fixes and what to expect. (XD v1.37)

Audio fixes all around. Mostly Robot attacks that didn't respect volume settings and now do. A bunch of crashes were fixed.

There's still a way to make the game softlock after somebody dies online. I cannot recreate it. Until I can, I can't fix it. Thank you for your patience.

Bear still has a glitch where they do +1 damage on the first hit of a chain. They probably need it. I'm not touching anything related to balance for the forseeable future. Good luck out there.

You may have noticed the profiles slowly being uploaded to the Xross Dreams twitter page. These images (transparent and max resolution) will be added to the Gallery once all of them are uploaded, which should coincide with the anniversary of the game.

Thank you very much for playing Xross Dreams. If more people play it, maybe something special will happen? The game is on sale this week to facilitate this.