Patch 1.4.2 - Beginnings - Beginning of quests & more

**

Halloween

**

With this update comes some Halloween additions. This stuff will be purchased via a Halloween vendor and by next update will be gone. All items you will still be able to use however!

Cerberus (Legendary variant of Guardian rifle)

Cerberus mag

4x pumpkin heads

Zombies have a chance to spawn as a 'Haunted' archetype. They have the chance to drop the pumpkin heads.

Other spooky additions

Weapons will still be able to be found around the world once the vendor is removed.

And onto the update...

Beginning of the quest system / Secret Intelligence Laptop:

While this update only has a very small portion of the quest system. A lot more work has gone into the the system 'behind the scenes' allowing the creation and design of quests to be smoother in the future. With the following patches expect survivors who are in need of help and a radio broadcast, reaching out for help.

With this update, you'll be able to find 'Intelligence Laptops' in high tier areas and on AI human bosses. These laptops once scanned will lead to either a guaranteed legendary drop or a human AI camp. Once these quests are completed you will be rewarded for completing them. Expect more events to be added to this feature.

New POIs; Whitewood Town and miscellaneous surrounding buildings

Zombie archetypes; Each zombie type (Roamer, crawler, radiated, dog & infected) now have an archetype they can spawn as. These archetypes are distinguished by how they will visually look different to their normal counter-part. Each one has a unique thing about them, from extra health due to armor or radiated blood that damages the player. Be on the look out.

New Journal UI

Debug menu; Once enabled (In gameplay settings) you will be able to access the debug menu, enable noclip, spawn items, etc.

Passive skill books; You are now able to find and receive books that the player can read. On reading these books, you will get a multiplier on the specific passive skill that book is related to.

Passive skill magazines; On reading the magazine, adds a certain amount of XP to the selected passive skill.

New items:

Survivor (Legendary weapon)

Deadeye (Legendary weapon)

SPAS-12

MP7

MP7 Mag

Famas

Noise Maker

Kukri

Pipe (melee weapon)

Camping axe

Tools cabinet (Used to store crafting materials)

Small Survival Backpack

Secret Intel Laptop

Spec Ops Helmet (laboratory)

Can opener

Military Night Vision Goggles

Civilian Night Vision Goggles

XP Book Fitness

Xp Book Strength

Xp Book Toughness

Xp Book Sneaking

Xp Book First Aid

Xp Book Reloading

Xp Book Marksmanship

Xp Book Thief

Xp Book Fishing

Specific helmets now have the option to add night vision goggles to them ( If you already have a helmet like this, you will need to find a new one )

Loot all button added to loot containers

When close enough/looking at a crawler you are able to stomp on them with a normal melee attack

New vehicles; Truck & Flatbed Truck

You now require a can opener to consume canned meals

Geiger counter sound whenever you go below 100% radiation protection (The lower you get, the louder it gets)

Added a concrete mixer loot container

Fitness passive skill now affects the time it takes to start regaining stamina

2 new markers to place on map

Added option to select if quick save creates an entirely new save slot

You can now rip clothing to receive a random amount of cloth

New player spawn locations

Functioning shooting range targets added to shooting range

You can no longer attack while in safe zones

New UI when looking at notes

Zombie bosses will now lock onto your position and head towards you (eg. if you're sniping them)

Litter on ground added to built up areas

New difficulty option (Peaceful - No zombies, etc)

Improved player melee hit detection

Increased two handed melee animation speed

Increased time between zombie attacks (Was 1s, now is a random time between 1.5s and 2s (Also, making one zombie easier, but multiple still a problem))

Reduced zombie attack hitbox range (Halved)

Increased player melee attack hitbox range (Doubled)

Reduced stamina drain from melee weapons

Change to how zombies find the location of the closest attackable target (Before it would get all of the objects in game that a zombie could attack, it now just gets the current perceived objects at that time)

You will only melee attack when attacking binding is released (For power attack)

Black market vendor will always spawn at the safe zones, and have a 100% chance to sell credits

Improved vehicle handling

Regenerating stamina won't start straight away, there will be a slight delay of 1s before it starts (Dependent on fitness passive skill)

Weapons that would normally be fully-automatic, now start in that fire mode

Increased player max passive skills level from 15 to 20

Damaging a world object now shows damage numbers

Improvements to difficulty preset changing system

Increased passive skill XP earnt for doing the certain activity (Thief & fishing heavily increased)

Improved accuracy of friendly/neutral AI

Player will now start with a worn knife & a rag

Rework of zombie/animal visual perception (Sight)

Slightly randomized main menu scene

Adjustments to some crafting recipes (eg. reducing amounts needed for fences, due to these being repeatable objects)

Player will only hold melee weapon in 2 hands when aiming with it

Change to UI when picklocking, refilling, etc

Improved flashlights

Items that can harvest resources are now shown in its stats

New rocket launcher firing and explosion sounds

Reduction in default chance of random events & infestations spawning

Reduced time that bleeds will last for (light bleed now takes 5 to 10 seconds to stop & heavy bleed takes 10 to 15 seconds to stop, from around 30 seconds previously)

New loading screen images

Reduced player footstep volume

Slightly increase sun intensity

Multiple optimisations to lighting, LODs, game mechanics and objects

Fixed being able to whistle through radial menu even if not unlocked

Fixed flashlight not being able to be turned on through radial menu

Fixed issue causing AI to spawn even though they were unable to (Causing them to stay in game at the centre of the world)

Fixed unequipping a weapon from another slot while one is currently equipped, causing the player to not be in the combat state any longer

Fixed flashlight sound when spawning in playing

Fixed cancelling mid way (For example pick locking) that it doesn't stop the animation

Fixed stamina going below 0%

Sleeping will correctly fast forward the date to be the next day, etc

Fix to horde beacon spawning AI even though it couldn't (Possible cause for not being able to complete it)

Fixed climbing up a ladder where player wouldn't be to centre of ladder model

Fixed starting clothing be equipped if player reloads a save where you had a clothing piece unequipped

Fixed not being able to get out of laboratory due to power being off

Improved collision of player loot box to stop occurrences where it would fall through ground

Fixed sorting button on crafting UI highlighting all items

Fixed bird noises while in buildings/underground

Fixed being able to damage dead AI

Fixed enemy health UI staying on screen after AI death

Fixed shotguns not using effective range into damage calculation

Fixed entering area UI showing twice then disappearing

Fixed respawn screen stats being wrong

Fixed door with zombies banging on it being able to be heard far away from its actual position

Fixed loading screen using the same game art

Fixed normal zombies being able to damage boss zombies

Fixed shotguns not making any bullet holes, etc

Fixed optimization issue with some containers

Fix to player hitbox

Fixed enemy health UI staying on screen after opening photo mode

What's Next?

With the next update/s you can expect;

More events for the intel laptop system; To put it simply, more will be added with the next couple updates.

To put it simply, more will be added with the next couple updates. Settlement system; While there are safe zones, settlements will be added. While some of these will be randomized and spawned in during the first time they are loaded, some (Beginning with 1 settlement) will be known as a 'Permanent Settlement'. These settlements will tie heavily into the quest system and other systems will be added to them that the player can control.

While there are safe zones, settlements will be added. While some of these will be randomized and spawned in during the first time they are loaded, some (Beginning with 1 settlement) will be known as a 'Permanent Settlement'. These settlements will tie heavily into the quest system and other systems will be added to them that the player can control. Expanding quests; More quests will be added to put it simply. Behind the scenes work has gone into the system so that adding these will be easier as time goes on. You'll be able to find settlement & safe zone leaders who will give you quests, radios that call out for you, survivors in need of help and more.

More quests will be added to put it simply. Behind the scenes work has gone into the system so that adding these will be easier as time goes on. You'll be able to find settlement & safe zone leaders who will give you quests, radios that call out for you, survivors in need of help and more. Bounties; In the safe zones there will be bounty boards, from these boards there will be a set of quests that are randomized (From a pre-made set). From killing a bandit leader, to finding an item, hunting, etc.

In the safe zones there will be bounty boards, from these boards there will be a set of quests that are randomized (From a pre-made set). From killing a bandit leader, to finding an item, hunting, etc. Human Ai will move to the location of where they were shot from even if from a long distance away (Needs testing, already implemented for zombie bosses).

A lot more is still planned!

Thanks you, Zurvivor