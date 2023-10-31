Patch 1.4.2 - Beginnings - Beginning of quests & more

**
Halloween
**
With this update comes some Halloween additions. This stuff will be purchased via a Halloween vendor and by next update will be gone. All items you will still be able to use however!
- Cerberus (Legendary variant of Guardian rifle)
- Cerberus mag
- 4x pumpkin heads
- Zombies have a chance to spawn as a 'Haunted' archetype. They have the chance to drop the pumpkin heads.
- Other spooky additions
Weapons will still be able to be found around the world once the vendor is removed.
And onto the update...
-
Beginning of the quest system / Secret Intelligence Laptop:
While this update only has a very small portion of the quest system. A lot more work has gone into the the system 'behind the scenes' allowing the creation and design of quests to be smoother in the future. With the following patches expect survivors who are in need of help and a radio broadcast, reaching out for help.
With this update, you'll be able to find 'Intelligence Laptops' in high tier areas and on AI human bosses. These laptops once scanned will lead to either a guaranteed legendary drop or a human AI camp. Once these quests are completed you will be rewarded for completing them. Expect more events to be added to this feature.
- New POIs; Whitewood Town and miscellaneous surrounding buildings
- Zombie archetypes; Each zombie type (Roamer, crawler, radiated, dog & infected) now have an archetype they can spawn as. These archetypes are distinguished by how they will visually look different to their normal counter-part. Each one has a unique thing about them, from extra health due to armor or radiated blood that damages the player. Be on the look out.
- New Journal UI
- Debug menu; Once enabled (In gameplay settings) you will be able to access the debug menu, enable noclip, spawn items, etc.
- Passive skill books; You are now able to find and receive books that the player can read. On reading these books, you will get a multiplier on the specific passive skill that book is related to.
- Passive skill magazines; On reading the magazine, adds a certain amount of XP to the selected passive skill.
-
New items:
-
Survivor (Legendary weapon)
-
Deadeye (Legendary weapon)
-
SPAS-12
-
MP7
-
MP7 Mag
-
Famas
-
Noise Maker
-
Kukri
-
Pipe (melee weapon)
-
Camping axe
-
Tools cabinet (Used to store crafting materials)
-
Small Survival Backpack
-
Secret Intel Laptop
-
Spec Ops Helmet (laboratory)
-
Can opener
-
Military Night Vision Goggles
-
Civilian Night Vision Goggles
-
XP Book Fitness
-
Xp Book Strength
-
Xp Book Toughness
-
Xp Book Sneaking
-
Xp Book First Aid
-
Xp Book Reloading
-
Xp Book Marksmanship
-
Xp Book Thief
-
Xp Book Fishing
-
Specific helmets now have the option to add night vision goggles to them (If you already have a helmet like this, you will need to find a new one)
-
Loot all button added to loot containers
-
When close enough/looking at a crawler you are able to stomp on them with a normal melee attack
-
New vehicles; Truck & Flatbed Truck
-
You now require a can opener to consume canned meals
-
Geiger counter sound whenever you go below 100% radiation protection (The lower you get, the louder it gets)
-
Added a concrete mixer loot container
-
Fitness passive skill now affects the time it takes to start regaining stamina
-
2 new markers to place on map
-
Added option to select if quick save creates an entirely new save slot
-
You can now rip clothing to receive a random amount of cloth
-
New player spawn locations
-
Functioning shooting range targets added to shooting range
-
You can no longer attack while in safe zones
-
New UI when looking at notes
-
Zombie bosses will now lock onto your position and head towards you (eg. if you're sniping them)
-
Litter on ground added to built up areas
-
New difficulty option (Peaceful - No zombies, etc)
- Improved player melee hit detection
- Increased two handed melee animation speed
- Increased time between zombie attacks (Was 1s, now is a random time between 1.5s and 2s (Also, making one zombie easier, but multiple still a problem))
- Reduced zombie attack hitbox range (Halved)
- Increased player melee attack hitbox range (Doubled)
- Reduced stamina drain from melee weapons
- Change to how zombies find the location of the closest attackable target (Before it would get all of the objects in game that a zombie could attack, it now just gets the current perceived objects at that time)
- You will only melee attack when attacking binding is released (For power attack)
- Black market vendor will always spawn at the safe zones, and have a 100% chance to sell credits
- Improved vehicle handling
- Regenerating stamina won't start straight away, there will be a slight delay of 1s before it starts (Dependent on fitness passive skill)
- Weapons that would normally be fully-automatic, now start in that fire mode
- Increased player max passive skills level from 15 to 20
- Damaging a world object now shows damage numbers
- Improvements to difficulty preset changing system
- Increased passive skill XP earnt for doing the certain activity (Thief & fishing heavily increased)
- Improved accuracy of friendly/neutral AI
- Player will now start with a worn knife & a rag
- Rework of zombie/animal visual perception (Sight)
- Slightly randomized main menu scene
- Adjustments to some crafting recipes (eg. reducing amounts needed for fences, due to these being repeatable objects)
- Player will only hold melee weapon in 2 hands when aiming with it
- Change to UI when picklocking, refilling, etc
- Improved flashlights
- Items that can harvest resources are now shown in its stats
- New rocket launcher firing and explosion sounds
- Reduction in default chance of random events & infestations spawning
- Reduced time that bleeds will last for (light bleed now takes 5 to 10 seconds to stop & heavy bleed takes 10 to 15 seconds to stop, from around 30 seconds previously)
- New loading screen images
- Reduced player footstep volume
- Slightly increase sun intensity
- Multiple optimisations to lighting, LODs, game mechanics and objects
- Fixed being able to whistle through radial menu even if not unlocked
- Fixed flashlight not being able to be turned on through radial menu
- Fixed issue causing AI to spawn even though they were unable to (Causing them to stay in game at the centre of the world)
- Fixed unequipping a weapon from another slot while one is currently equipped, causing the player to not be in the combat state any longer
- Fixed flashlight sound when spawning in playing
- Fixed cancelling mid way (For example pick locking) that it doesn't stop the animation
- Fixed stamina going below 0%
- Sleeping will correctly fast forward the date to be the next day, etc
- Fix to horde beacon spawning AI even though it couldn't (Possible cause for not being able to complete it)
- Fixed climbing up a ladder where player wouldn't be to centre of ladder model
- Fixed starting clothing be equipped if player reloads a save where you had a clothing piece unequipped
- Fixed not being able to get out of laboratory due to power being off
- Improved collision of player loot box to stop occurrences where it would fall through ground
- Fixed sorting button on crafting UI highlighting all items
- Fixed bird noises while in buildings/underground
- Fixed being able to damage dead AI
- Fixed enemy health UI staying on screen after AI death
- Fixed shotguns not using effective range into damage calculation
- Fixed entering area UI showing twice then disappearing
- Fixed respawn screen stats being wrong
- Fixed door with zombies banging on it being able to be heard far away from its actual position
- Fixed loading screen using the same game art
- Fixed normal zombies being able to damage boss zombies
- Fixed shotguns not making any bullet holes, etc
- Fixed optimization issue with some containers
- Fix to player hitbox
- Fixed enemy health UI staying on screen after opening photo mode
What's Next?
With the next update/s you can expect;
- More events for the intel laptop system; To put it simply, more will be added with the next couple updates.
- Settlement system; While there are safe zones, settlements will be added. While some of these will be randomized and spawned in during the first time they are loaded, some (Beginning with 1 settlement) will be known as a 'Permanent Settlement'. These settlements will tie heavily into the quest system and other systems will be added to them that the player can control.
- Expanding quests; More quests will be added to put it simply. Behind the scenes work has gone into the system so that adding these will be easier as time goes on. You'll be able to find settlement & safe zone leaders who will give you quests, radios that call out for you, survivors in need of help and more.
- Bounties; In the safe zones there will be bounty boards, from these boards there will be a set of quests that are randomized (From a pre-made set). From killing a bandit leader, to finding an item, hunting, etc.
- Human Ai will move to the location of where they were shot from even if from a long distance away (Needs testing, already implemented for zombie bosses).
- A lot more is still planned!
Thanks you, Zurvivor
Changed files in this update